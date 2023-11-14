Veterans Day Car Show brings record crowd to VA Medical Center

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s 6th annual Car Show and BBQ has returned to the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center for the first time since 2019.

An estimated 300 classic cars were on display thanks to the partnership with Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association. Art Kam, Director of Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, said that this is the most vehicles he has seen at the VASNHS Car Show and BBQ. “We were so happy that this event is happening again,” said Kam. “Many of us are Vets and we are grateful that we are able to get together again at the VA and share in the camaraderie this event brings.”

After remarks from VASNHS leadership and Rep. Steven Horsford, the Masonic Service Association provided free food for the thousands of people in attendance. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto also came to pay tribute to Nevada Veterans.

The event also featured an information fair for Veterans to speak with VA representatives and learn about organizations for Veterans in the community. VASNHS provided healthcare outreach and services at informational booths throughout day. Several community Veteran service organizations were on hand, and Vitalant hosted a mobile blood donation unit on site for those who wished to donate.

The Car Show and BBQ focuses on honoring Veterans Day, but the event is free for the general public.

“I’m thrilled at this turnout,” said Bill Caron, VASNHS executive director and CEO. “It’s a great event to celebrate our Veterans, and I’m glad we’re able to host it once again. I’m amazed by the work behind the scenes: the volunteerism, the Masons running the grill, and staff that are here to make sure we put on a great show for our Veterans. Most importantly it’s an opportunity for us to give back to the 70,000 Veterans in Southern Nevada that we are privileged to serve.”