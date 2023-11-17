Airman tells of her journey from Filipino native to American citizen

Airman 1st Class Alyssa Francesca Salvador from the Philippines began her American Dream on Nov. 3, 2023, when she gained her U.S. citizenship.

She is a personnel Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., and gained her U.S. Citizenship at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, downtown Las Vegas, Nev.

Her journey to U.S. citizenship started with her mother, who moved to the U.S. in 2019 and received a green card. Salvador moved to the U.S. in 2021 where she joined her mother and obtained her own green card.

“I took a leap of faith to start a new life and moved away from my home country to build my dream,” said Salvador. “Now, I’m finally living the American Dream.”

Shortly after Salvador arrived in the United States, she joined the Air Force. After she arrived at Creech in 2023 she began her U.S. Citizenship process in July.

“This is not just a citizenship, but a heartfelt tribute to the country that gave me and my family opportunities and a place that welcomed us with open arms,” said Salvador.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the average wait time for someone to become a U.S. citizen is five years. Individuals who join the military can become U.S. citizens years ahead of that time.

“She is willing to learn and is always helping out,” said Lt. Col. Robert Dunphy, 432nd AMXS commander. “She’s a great wingman and is doing an amazing job.”

Salvador stated she loved the Philippines and she had been there her whole life but could not wait to become a U.S. Citizen.

“I am now officially an American Airman,” said Salvador. “Aim High.”