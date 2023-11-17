aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Airman tells of her journey from Filipino native to American citizen

by by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi, Creech AFB, Nev.
Airman 1st Class Elisa Francesca Salvador a personnel Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., stands for a photo after she gained her U.S. Citizenship at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, Nov. 3, 2023. She is originally from the Philippines but became a U.S. Citizen in her words “to build my American Dream.” (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

Airman 1st Class Alyssa Francesca Salvador from the Philippines began her American Dream on Nov. 3, 2023, when she gained her U.S. citizenship.

She is a personnel Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., and gained her U.S. Citizenship at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, downtown Las Vegas, Nev.

Airman 1st Class Elisa Francesca Salvador a personnel Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, works in her office at the Creech Air Force Base, Nev,, Nov. 3, 2023. The following day after this photo was taken she became a U.S. citizen in her words “to build my American Dream.” (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

Her journey to U.S. citizenship started with her mother, who moved to the U.S. in 2019 and received a green card. Salvador moved to the U.S. in 2021 where she joined her mother and obtained her own green card.

“I took a leap of faith to start a new life and moved away from my home country to build my dream,” said Salvador. “Now, I’m finally living the American Dream.”

Shortly after Salvador arrived in the United States, she joined the Air Force. After she arrived at Creech in 2023 she began her U.S. Citizenship process in July.

“This is not just a citizenship, but a heartfelt tribute to the country that gave me and my family opportunities and a place that welcomed us with open arms,” said Salvador.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the average wait time for someone to become a U.S. citizen is five years. Individuals who join the military can become U.S. citizens years ahead of that time.

“She is willing to learn and is always helping out,” said Lt. Col. Robert Dunphy, 432nd AMXS commander. “She’s a great wingman and is doing an amazing job.”

Salvador stated she loved the Philippines and she had been there her whole life but could not wait to become a U.S. Citizen.

“I am now officially an American Airman,” said Salvador. “Aim High.”

Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stand for a group photo after Airman 1st Class Elisa Francesca Salvador a personnel Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (First Row Center) became a U.S. citizen at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, Nov. 3, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ariel O’Shea
From couch to command: how...
 By Senior Airman Ariel O’Shea Creech AFB, Nev.
Veterans Day Car Show brings...
 By Aerotech News
ACC commander, command chief visit...
 By Aerotech News
Paws Against Violence; spreading awareness...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit