Nevada Guard Soldiers safeguard ‘America’s Party’

by Spec. Adrianne Lopez | Las Vegas, Nev.
Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry works with local law enforcement in downtown Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 31, 2023. The soldiers worked closely with local law enforcement to bolster security during the New Year's Eve celebrations. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)

The Nevada National Guard completed its 24th year supporting first responders during Las Vegas’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration, “America’s Party,” which attracted over 300,000 people.

Approximately 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen were on duty during the activation, ensuring safety, aiding in crowd control and providing medical support. Most of the Guardsmen collaborated with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on the Strip and downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, the assistant adjutant general of the Nevada Army National Guard, and State Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Basilio, the command sergeant major of the Nevada Army National Guard, in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 31, 2023. The soldiers worked closely with local law enforcement to bolster security during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)

The commitment of National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to ensuring a secure New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas spans over two decades, starting with their first activation during the Y2K scare in 2000. This mission has persisted following the events of 9/11, showcasing their enduring dedication to the safety of the annual celebration.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, attended the mission planning and implementation during the New Year’s celebration.

“This is just one example of how the National Guard integrates seamlessly with federal, state and local agencies, whether law enforcement or medical first responders, as is the case here in Las Vegas every year,” said Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau. “The National Guard is always ready, always there in defense of our nation, states and territories.”

The Nevada Army National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, played a crucial role as the primary unit overseeing operations and personnel on the Strip New Year’s Eve. Additionally, the 92nd Civil Support Team provided atmospheric monitoring and on-site analytical analysis of suspicious substances.

The Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Medical Group supported two hospitals with approximately 35 personnel for triage assistance in case they were needed.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, talks with soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry at Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 30, 2023. Hokanson met with Cav soldiers to answer their questions about the National Guard. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, the adjutant general of the Nevada National Guard, visit local law enforcement and the 92nd Civil Support Team in Las Vegas Dec. 30, 2023. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)
Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, the director of the Joint Staff, Nevada Guard, talks with local law enforcement at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 31, 2023. Waters spoke with local law enforcement about the Guard’s involvement in the New Year’s Eve celebrations. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits local law enforcement and the 92nd Civil Support Team in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 30, 2023. Hokanson met with local law enforcement and the 92nd CST to understand the Nevada National Guard’s involvement in New Years Eve festivities. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, poses for a photo with the 152nd Medical Group and Nevada Guard leadership at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 31, 2023. Hokanson visited the 152nd MDG to recognize airmen for their efforts and to understand their role in the New Year’s Eve festivities. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)
The 92nd Civil Support Team pose for a photo with Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Nevada Guard leadership in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 30, 2023. Hokanson met with the 92nd Civil Support Team to understand their involvement in New Years Eve celebrations. (National Guard photograph by Spec. Adrianne Lopez)
