by Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – February 2024

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 2024, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, Red Flag 24-1 hosts Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs.

Other highlights include:

  • CMSAF Bass hears stories of resilience during Creech visit – Page 2
  • Creech AFB volleyball team competes in Arizona – Page 3
  • DAF announces Spark Tank 2024 finalists – Page 3
  • DOD reduces childcare fees for military families – Page 5

All this and so much more! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

