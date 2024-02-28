Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – March 2024

aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
by Aerotech News
Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 2024 issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, US, allies and partners integrate for dynamic targeting kill-chain automation experiments. The 805th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the Shadow Operations Center – Nellis, executed their annual Capstone event.

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030124NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/izka/

Other highlights include:

  • Complex problems, demanding schedule push F-35 pilots night and day at Red Flag – Page 2
  • Conquering the tyranny of distance – Page 3
  • Air Force historical Foundation names 432nd Wing 2023 Doolittle Aware winner – Page 4
  • Hill Airmen bring F-35A’s vital capabilities to Red Flag’s modern fight – Page 5

All this and so much more in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

