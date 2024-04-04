Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – April 2024

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 2024 issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, RHLAF takes part in Red Flag-Nellis 24-2.

Other highlights include:

Air Force, Marine Corps Trials 2024 opening ceremony at Nellis AFB – Page 2

New ACC commander, command chief pay first visit to Creech – Page 3

Nellis hosts students as part of Project Quesada – Page 4

EFMP Central Cell visits Nellis to better programs – Page 5

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.