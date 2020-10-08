Cub Scouts still thrives on post during COVID-19

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — After four years, the Boy Scouts of America has started up its Cub Scouts program again on Fort Irwin.

The Boy Scouts of America was established in 1910, along with the Cub Scouts program, and has since drawn in millions of youth members and volunteers. Cub Scouts is an organization that is chartered by the Boy Scouts of America for grades K-5.

Cub Scout Master, Jason Adams, grew up in Scouting and wanted to give the same opportunity to other children, especially his son.

“I wanted a troop for my son so we could do it together and then also to, you know, get a troop going for the whole community,” said Adams.

So far, Fort Irwin’s Cub Scouts members are at a total of 20 scouts and for the first time ever, they were able to charter a girls Troop-67G.

Adams started out as the Arrow of Light Den Leader for Pack-67 and throughout changes during this past year, he decided he wanted to take over the position for Cub Scout Master.

“I guess if you want to say I’m the main figurehead for Cub Scouts, as well now,” Adams said. “I’m the Scoutmaster for the boy’s troop and the committee chair for the girl’s troop, so, it’s a lot of work.”

Kelly Furtick is the Arrow of Light Den Leader and helps the Scouts be able to cross over into Boy Scouts.

“We teach skills like leadership and teamwork that they can use in everyday life,” Furtick said. “We also teach them how to tie knots, about the environment and how to take care of it.”

Kaitlyn Brown is a Webelos Scout and has enjoyed her time so far being on the Scouts.

“I like being able to earn all of the different adventures and awards and earn the belt loops and pins,” Brown said. “I want to become an Eagle Scout and go on overnight backpacking trips because I really like camping out.”

In August, the meetings were held every Monday online due to the pandemic and COVID-19, but as of recently, with set guidelines, the scouts are able to meet in person as long as they meet only in groups of 12, are practicing social distancing, or have their meetings outdoors.

“We’ve been having pack meetings, we’ve been having troop meetings, and we’ve been having leadership meetings,” Adams said. “And all the different meetings kind of take place on different days.”

He explained that the scouts have been planning events and projects that will hopefully take place in the future.

Some of these events entail participating in the Rain-gutter Regatta where scouts will be able to make boats out of kits and race them.

“We’re working with the 11th ACR to do a small display, working with the Fort Irwin Fire Department to do demonstrations and trying to work with the MP’s and do some things,” Adams said. “So, it’s going to be like a Rain gutter Regatta/Family Day.”

Many scouts like Owen Furtick, a Webelos Scout, enjoy participating in events like these.

“My favorite thing is the Pinewood Derby,” Owen said. “You get to make a car and paint it how you want to. Then you race it and if you win you get a trophy.”

Owen also has two older brothers in the Scouts program who enjoy the camping experience of the program.

“It has been a fun experience,” Andrew Furtick said. Andrew is one of Owen’s older brothers and a Star Scout.

“I have enjoyed going on the campouts and hikes and earning different merit badges that allow me to learn a little more things in the world.”

Although the pandemic has set some restrictions, the Cub Scouts program has been able to adjust and still have the full experience.