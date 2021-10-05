aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – October 2021

by adriennek
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - October 2021

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – October 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

  High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - October 2021

Welcome to the October 2021 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xpqj/

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily news updates, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. We regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc #highdesertwarrior

Tags: , ,

More Stories

High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - September 2021
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition...
 By Aerotech News
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - August 2021
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition...
 By Aerotech News
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Reed, assigned to Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility, prepares supplies for COVID-19 vaccines. Navy photograph by PO1 Jacob Sippel
Defense Department making COVID vaccinations...
 By Stuart Ibberson
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - June 2021
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit