Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 continues at NTC

Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 483rd Quartermaster Company in support of 336th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves assembles an Ultra-Lightweight Camouflage Net System (ULCANS) during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 15, 2022. | Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue

The tough, realistic conditions of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., combined with the live, virtual and constructive scenarios and a World-Class Opposing Force (OPFOR) stress combat formation from deployment to redeployment.

During Decisive Action Rotation 22-07, training days 1-2, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment began maneuvering from attack positions and conducted breaching operations to seize an objective.

Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 336th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves supporting 3rd Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army Reserves conducts perimeter security during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 15, 2022. | Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue
Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment prepares to throw a grappling hook during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 15, 2022. | Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment deploys Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) in preparation at a breach site a during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 15, 2022. | Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment throws a grappling hook during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 15, 2022. | Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
