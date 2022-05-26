aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 continues

by dwgsean

Over the last Phase of Force-on-Force Operations of Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., the 3rd Cavalry Regiment was faced with convoy and forward operating base attacks from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, conducted medical evacuations and breaching operations to seize objectives.

Next up Live Fire Exercises!

Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion take fire from opposing forces during a simulated ambush during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.
Army photograph by Sgt. Daymeon Evans
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment pull security after a simulated chemical gas attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.
Army photograph by Cpl. Robert Sullivan
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division supporting 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares to transport simulated casualties during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 18, 2022.
Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment conduct a breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.
Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment uses a D7G dozer to breach a berm during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.
Army photograph by Pfc. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division supporting 3rd Cavalry Regiment maneuvers through the training area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.
Army photograph by Sgt. Daymeon Evans
A U.S. Soldier assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment reacts to a simulated chemical gas attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.
Army photograph by Pfc. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division supporting 3rd Cavalry Regiment briefs on upcoming offensive breaching during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 21, 2022.

