On May 22, 2022, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a Final Network Call for Col. Todd W. Hook, 69th Commander of the Regiment in the vicinity of Brigade Hill, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., following the last force-on-force engagement of Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 with r3d Cavalry Regiment, a fellow “Lucky 16” member unit.

Hook will hand command of the “Blackhorse Regiment” to the 70th Commander of the Regiment before Decisive Action Rotation 22-08.