Live fire exercise part of Decisive Action Rotation 22-07

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment from Fort Hood, Texas, completed the first Phase of Live Fire Exercises by conducting a breach on an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment fires a M136 anti-tank weapon during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 25, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment talk out the mission plan during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 25, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division utilizing an M1A2 Abrams observe friendly mortar strikes during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 25, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment maneuvers a Stryker Fighting Vehicle through a breach during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 25, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares to fire and Excalibur round from a Howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 24, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare the M58 MICLIC (Mine Clearing Line Charge) attached to a Stryker Combat Vehicle for breaching a potential mine field hazard during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 25, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment put on gas masks during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 25, 2022.