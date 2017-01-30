Headlines – January 30, 2017

News

Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office –

The U.S. military said Jan. 29 that one service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al Qarda branch, marking the first-known combat death of a member of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump.



Kremlin unveils its new 1,500mph MiG-35 fighter jet –

A decade after tis first flight, the Kremlin has officially unveiled its new warplane – the MiG-35.



Gates: ‘Big mistake’ to push key intelligence, military leaders out of security council meetings –

Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Robert Gates called it “a big mistake” by President Trump to downgrade the status of the Director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the National Security Council, limiting which council meetings the two leaders can attend.





Business

ISR firm buys intel community tech provider –

Defense ISR company Polaris Alpha has acquired Intelesys Corporation, which provides technology for the U.S. intelligence community.



Boeing picks up $2.1 billion contract for third tanker lot –

Boeing scooped up a $2.1 billion contract for 15 more KC-46A tankers late Jan. 27, bringing the total order for production aircraft up to 34 planes.



Airbus earnings hint at sale of 16 helos to Singapore –

Figures released by Airbus Helicopters Jan. 27 appear to indicate that Singapore has ordered 16 H225M medium-lift helicopters.



Airbus Helicopters boasts rise in military rotorcraft sales –

Airbus Helicopters sales of military rotorcraft rose to 57 percent of 2016 revenue, up from a 50-50 split with civil sales in the previous year, company CEO Guillaume Faury said in a phone briefing Jan. 27.



Airbus to fly VSR700 VTOL UAV before end of year –

Airbus Helicopters expects to conduct the maiden flight of its recently revealed VSR700 vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle before the end of the year, the company’s CEO, Guillaume Faury, said Jan. 27.



Israel tests more advanced David’s Sling –

The Israel Ministry of Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced Jan. 25 that a successful live-fire test of a more advanced version of the David’s Sling air-defence system had been carried out earlier that day.



Netherlands outlines AFV upgrades –

The Royal Netherlands Army has outlined plans to upgrade a number of its armored fighting vehicles in order to extend their operational lives and enhance capabilities.



Israel adds upper tier missile defense capability –

The Israel Missile Defence Organization, a division of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, has declared operational the upper tier element of its multi-layered national air and missile defence system, with acceptance into Israel Air Force service of the new Arrow-3 exo-atmospheric interceptor.



Russia, India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet –

The BrahMos light cruise missile will be mounted both in submarines’ torpedo launchers and on Russia’s fifth-generation T-50 PAK FA (Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jet, CEO and General Designer of the Machine-Building R&D Consortium Alexander Leonov said Jan. 27.



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce over 100 jets per year –

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation plans to produce more than 100 planes per year, the company’s general designer Sergei Korotkov said Jan. 27.



Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India –

Russia is ready to offer again its advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter jet to India, Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said Jan. 27.



MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet –

Russia’s entire light fighter aviation will soon be armed with Mikoyan MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) aircraft, Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bondarev said Jan. 27.





Defense

Military spending ‘more important’ than Balanced budget –

U.S. President Donald Trump said Jan. 28 that a strong military is “more important” than a balanced budget, signaling a willingness to use deficit spending to fund the Pentagon — a move that may fly in the face of his pick for the Office of Management and Budget.



Mattis orders F-35, Air Force One reviews to cut cost of programs –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called for reviews of the F-35 and Air Force One replacement programs in the hopes of isolating new ways to drive down the price of both platforms, the Pentagon announced today.



Trump’s call for ‘safe zones’ in Syria is met with skepticism at the Pentagon –

The Pentagon has more questions than answers about President Donald Trump’s plan to establish “safe zones” inside Syria and surrounding countries for potentially millions of refugees uprooted by the endless bloodshed there, an initiative that could require the deployment of tens of thousands of U.S. military personnel.



Senators call on Army to approve polymer magazines for the M4, M16 –

A group of five senators – including three Army veterans – are seeking answers from Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about why the service does not allow polymer ammunition magazines during training or in combat.



Marines could follow Army and replace M9 Beretta with Sig Sauer P320 –

Although the Marine Corps has not selected which pistol will replace the M9 Beretta, it could follow the Army’s lead when selecting a new sidearm.





Veterans

VA officials list jobs exempted from federal hiring freeze –

Department of Veterans Affairs officials Jan. 29 released a breakdown of what positions will be exempt from the recently enacted government-wide hiring freeze, detailing a host of medical and psychological specialties.