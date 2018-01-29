Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 29, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman’s Astro Aerospace completes NISAR reflector design review

Astro Aerospace, a Northrop Grumman business, recently completed a successful Critical Design Review of the AstroMesh® radar antenna reflector for the NASA-Indian Space Research Organization Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite.

NISAR will make global integrated measurements, providing a detailed view of Earth. NISAR’s radar imaging satellite will use dual L-Band and S-Band frequencies to measure the causes and consequences of land surface changes. The data collected will provide information to better manage resources and global change. NISAR is a partnership between NASA and the ISRO. NASA’s contribution to NISAR is being managed and implemented by the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California. 

The completion of the CDR is a significant achievement in the development of the NISAR reflector. Post CDR, the program will move into the “build” phase of the AstroMesh® radar antenna reflector in preparation for the scheduled 2021 launch date. Northrop Grumman will use its proprietary AstroMesh® deployable mesh reflector for NISAR’s large aperture antenna, building an ultralight and extremely stiff reflector that is ideally suited for high frequency communications and radar applications. The AstroMesh® performance record is unmatched with its reflectors deploying successfully on-orbit without incident or failure.

“We are very proud to support NASA and the NISAR program on this important Earth science program,” said Michael Cross, general manager, Astro Aerospace, Northrop Grumman. “Successful achievement of this design maturity milestone is a great example of the strong partnership with the NASA JPL team.”

Northrop Grumman also supplied the 6-meter AstroMesh® antenna for NASA’s Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) satellite, the largest spinning reflector ever created. 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 29, 2018

News With first A-10 strikes in Afghanistan, Marines call in the heat on the Taliban – Two sorties of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft struck Taliban militants in Helmand province, Afghanistan, on Jan. 24. It’s the first series of strikes by the aircraft since its return to Afghanistan on Jan. 19.     Business SpaceX’s Falcon...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 29, 2018

Nevada Air Force base: No serious injuries in aircraft fire Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., says there were no serious injuries when an aircraft had to abort its takeoff and caught fire at the installation in Nevada. The Australian Government Department of Defence said in a statement Jan. 27 that the incident involved an EA-18G...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-THAAD

Lockheed Martin receives $459 million THAAD Interceptor contract

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin a $459 million contract modification for production and delivery of interceptors for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system. The modification brings ...
 
Full Story »

 