Aerotech News & Review


Local

February 16, 2018
 

Los Angeles County Ari Show awards scholarships to three exceptional local HS seniors

Three local high school seniors will receive a $2,500 college scholarship for their remarkable efforts in pursuit of a higher education in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Aerospace.

The Los Angeles County Air Show presented by Lockheed Martin is honored to announce the following STEM Scholarship Program recipients:

Angela Zhang of Quartz Hill High School -senior class president, founder and president of Society of Women Engineers, president of the American Cancer Society club on campus, tennis player, treasurer of the Support Our Troops organization, AV Hospital volunteer.

Anna Marie Pedersen of Quartz Hill High School — president of the National Honor Society, outdoor science school counselor, Tech Trek Junior Counselor, AVUHSD STEM Expo First Place Winner for Reverse Engineering, Eat Lunch Serve Lunch volunteer.

Danielle Adili of Palmdale High School — F.A.S.T. Academy of Sustainable Technologies leader, SkillsUSA and Falcon Elite Drone Squadron Club officer, president of the Falcon Engineers Club, Solar Car Race Team CEO, Drone Club member, Salute to Youth and College Information Night volunteer.

“Each year the scholarship applicants remind us of the incredible talent of our students in the Antelope Valley, and this year was no exception. All of the applicants proved to be among the top in their class, and our winners stood out for their tenacity and commitment to STEM education and their community. We are proud to honor them by supporting their pursuit of higher education,” said Los Angeles County Air Show President Ronda Perez.

Nineteen high school seniors competed for a chance at one of three $2,500 college scholarships. The criteria required that the student be enrolling in college this fall for the first time and pursuing higher education in STEM. The Los Angeles County Air Show provides scholarships as a way to underscore its dedication to promoting the importance of aviation for continued economic growth and supporting STEM education.

The theme of this year’s Show, “First, Fastest and Farthest!” will celebrate the Antelope Valley’s long history of aeronautical contributions, including the celebration of Lockheed Martin’s Skunkworks Program’s 75th year. Once again, the Los Angeles County Air Show is poised to be one of the biggest and best air shows, with an impressive line-up of performers and exhibitions.

The show will feature the Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force F/A 22 Raptor Demo Team, Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, Lockheed T-33 Ace Maker, the Red Bull Swoopers and the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter, Kent Pietsch in Jelly Belly’s Interstate Cadet, Bill Stein in the state-of-the-art Zivko Edge 540, Chuck Coleman in his Extra 300, Kirby Chambliss with Red Bull Team Chambliss, Jim Peitz Aerosports in his aerobatic F33C Bonanza, Anthony Oshinuga in the Pitts Special S-1, Jerry Conley with his World War II British jet fighter de Havilland Vampire Jet Display, the Patriots Parachute Team, and more.

In addition to the aerials, the Los Angeles County Air Show is home to an impressive interactive STEM exhibition, extensive static airplane displays, Aeronautical Historical Panel featuring iconic pilots from around the globe.

General admission gates open at 9 a.m. on both March 24 and March 25, 2018, at General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster. Performances are from approximately noon to 3:30 p.m. each day of the two-day show.

Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. is a IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation (46-4686626) dedicated to promoting the importance of aviation for continued economic growth, inspiration and educational opportunities for our youth, and enhancing awareness for the service and sacrifice of our military men and women.

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, STEM Expo, and presale tickets, please visit www.lacountyairshow.com. Follow the Los Angeles County Air Show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and announcements.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Space
nasa-moon

NASA’s lunar outpost will extend human presence in deep space

As NASA sets its sights on returning to the Moon, and preparing for Mars, the agency is developing new opportunities in lunar orbit to provide the foundation for human exploration deeper into the solar system. For months, the a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph by Paul Weatherman

Boeing 737 MAX 9 awarded FAA certification

Boeing photograph by Paul Weatherman Boeing’s new 737 MAX 9 has received FAA certification and is now being prepped for first delivery. Boeing announced Feb. 16 that the 737 MAX 9 has received an amended type certificate ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photograph by Dennis Anderson

A 95th Birthday for D-Day ‘Screaming Eagles’ paratrooper

Photograph by Dennis Anderson Henry Ochsner (right) and Michael Bertell celebrate Ochsnerfs 95th birthday. CALIFORNIA CITY — Get to 95, and pretty soon you are looking at a century. So, it was nearly a century ago, Feb. 3, ...
 
Full Story »

 