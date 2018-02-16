Los Angeles County Ari Show awards scholarships to three exceptional local HS seniors

Three local high school seniors will receive a $2,500 college scholarship for their remarkable efforts in pursuit of a higher education in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Aerospace.

The Los Angeles County Air Show presented by Lockheed Martin is honored to announce the following STEM Scholarship Program recipients:

Angela Zhang of Quartz Hill High School -senior class president, founder and president of Society of Women Engineers, president of the American Cancer Society club on campus, tennis player, treasurer of the Support Our Troops organization, AV Hospital volunteer.

Anna Marie Pedersen of Quartz Hill High School — president of the National Honor Society, outdoor science school counselor, Tech Trek Junior Counselor, AVUHSD STEM Expo First Place Winner for Reverse Engineering, Eat Lunch Serve Lunch volunteer.

Danielle Adili of Palmdale High School — F.A.S.T. Academy of Sustainable Technologies leader, SkillsUSA and Falcon Elite Drone Squadron Club officer, president of the Falcon Engineers Club, Solar Car Race Team CEO, Drone Club member, Salute to Youth and College Information Night volunteer.

“Each year the scholarship applicants remind us of the incredible talent of our students in the Antelope Valley, and this year was no exception. All of the applicants proved to be among the top in their class, and our winners stood out for their tenacity and commitment to STEM education and their community. We are proud to honor them by supporting their pursuit of higher education,” said Los Angeles County Air Show President Ronda Perez.

Nineteen high school seniors competed for a chance at one of three $2,500 college scholarships. The criteria required that the student be enrolling in college this fall for the first time and pursuing higher education in STEM. The Los Angeles County Air Show provides scholarships as a way to underscore its dedication to promoting the importance of aviation for continued economic growth and supporting STEM education.

The theme of this year’s Show, “First, Fastest and Farthest!” will celebrate the Antelope Valley’s long history of aeronautical contributions, including the celebration of Lockheed Martin’s Skunkworks Program’s 75th year. Once again, the Los Angeles County Air Show is poised to be one of the biggest and best air shows, with an impressive line-up of performers and exhibitions.

The show will feature the Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force F/A 22 Raptor Demo Team, Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, Lockheed T-33 Ace Maker, the Red Bull Swoopers and the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter, Kent Pietsch in Jelly Belly’s Interstate Cadet, Bill Stein in the state-of-the-art Zivko Edge 540, Chuck Coleman in his Extra 300, Kirby Chambliss with Red Bull Team Chambliss, Jim Peitz Aerosports in his aerobatic F33C Bonanza, Anthony Oshinuga in the Pitts Special S-1, Jerry Conley with his World War II British jet fighter de Havilland Vampire Jet Display, the Patriots Parachute Team, and more.

In addition to the aerials, the Los Angeles County Air Show is home to an impressive interactive STEM exhibition, extensive static airplane displays, Aeronautical Historical Panel featuring iconic pilots from around the globe.

General admission gates open at 9 a.m. on both March 24 and March 25, 2018, at General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster. Performances are from approximately noon to 3:30 p.m. each day of the two-day show.

Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. is a IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation (46-4686626) dedicated to promoting the importance of aviation for continued economic growth, inspiration and educational opportunities for our youth, and enhancing awareness for the service and sacrifice of our military men and women.

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, STEM Expo, and presale tickets, please visit www.lacountyairshow.com. Follow the Los Angeles County Air Show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and announcements.