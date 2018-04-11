Aerotech News & Review


Defense

April 11, 2018
 

Arnold AFB hosts annual meeting of AFRL chief engineers

Bradley Hicks
Arnold AFB, Tenn.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Chief engineers with the Air Force Research Laboratory tour von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility Tunnel D during their annual Systems Engineering Program Management (SEPM) meeting. The SEPM was held at Arnold AFB for the first time ever in early March.

Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee marked a first in its nearly 70-year history last month.

For the first time ever, Arnold AFB hosted the Systems Engineering Program Management meeting, an annual gathering of Chief Engineers across the Air Force Research Laboratory. During their time at Arnold, these engineers not only shared with one another aspects of their jobs, but they also acted on the opportunity to tour Arnold and get a closer look at its facilities.

The two-day SEPM session was March 6-7. According to Dan Ogg, a research mechanical engineer within the AFRL High Speed Systems Division, High Speed Experimentation Branch at Arnold who helped coordinate the visit, the SEPM meeting focuses on the “programmatics and logistics behind a chief engineer’s day-to-day duties.” The engineers discuss tools and resources that support their programs, including workflows, tracking, databases, cyber vigilance and streamlining processes.

“Chief engineers from each Technical Directorate within AFRL participate in these SEPM meetings, briefing the group on aspects of their jobs that work well versus functions or processes that could use improvements,” Ogg said. “It’s an opportunity for the group to come together and brainstorm high-level solutions for each Directorate under AFRL.”

According to its website, the AFRL, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, is a “global technical enterprise, boasting some of the best and brightest leaders in the world.” Its mission is to lead the discovery, development, and integration of affordable war fighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces.

The approximately two dozen chief engineers who attended the Arnold-hosted SEPM came from multiple AFRL sites including Wright-Patterson AFB; Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.; Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.; and Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.

Different Air Force sites host the SEPM each year, and the AFRL chief engineers cycle through various locations for their annual meetings. Ogg said it was the turn of the Aerospace System Directorate (RQ) to host the meeting. Mike Huggins, chief engineer for this Directorate, wanted to showcase the AFRL’s collaboration with the Air Force Test Center/AEDC. This led Huggins to recommend that the SEPM be held at Arnold rather than Wright-Patterson or Edwards, the other two RQ sites.

Most of the group’s time throughout the SEPM meeting was spent at the Gossick Leadership Center going through the more than 20 briefings the participants put together to inform others about their respective Directorate and high-level job aspects such as strategic decision making, developmental planning, acquisition planning, integration and prioritization, and industry engagement.

Although there are no chief engineers in the AFRL High Speed Experimentation Branch at Arnold, Ogg, along with helping coordinate the event, participated in the meetings. Dr. Kristin Rice and Mr. Todd Barhorst, also from AFRL’s High Speed Systems Division, helped lead a tour of the Aerodynamic and Propulsion Test Unit facility on base.

The SEPM meeting marked the first time some of the chief engineers had visited Arnold.

“It was a great opportunity to introduce Arnold to those that haven’t spent time on base before,” Ogg said.

The chief engineers were welcomed on March 7 by AEDC Deputy Director Dr. Mark Mehalic, who recently reported to a new position at Wright-Patterson. After the group enjoyed a BBQ lunch catered by Arnold Services, Mehalic provided an AEDC overview in which he discussed the establishment of Arnold AFB, the evolution of its workforce, its different test facilities, and the infrastructure that supports AEDC research and testing.

Following Mehalic’s introduction, the chief engineers spent the afternoon visiting various test facilities across Arnold AFB including the J-6 Facility, Test Cells C-1 and C-2, the Aerodynamic and Propulsion Test Unit and von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility Tunnels A, B, C and the newly-reactivated Tunnel D.

“The visiting chief engineers were thoroughly impressed with the facilities that we walked through and everything ‘behind the scenes’ that is required to enable research and testing at this scale,” Ogg said. “I want to thank Paul Ritter at J-6, Yancee Burchett and Gene Klingensmith at C-1 and C-2, Sean Smith at APTU, and Nissa Schuman and Dan Crowley at the VKF Tunnels for their time and support in showcasing their respective facilities.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 10, 2018

News Trump urged to hit Syria harder this time, despite risks – More forcible response could provoke escalation of conflict.   More shows canceled as Air Force Thunderbirds mourn lost pilot – The Thunderbirds have canceled two more shows in the wake of the crash that killed one of its pilots.     Business Major...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 11, 2018

U.S. carrier sails in disputed sea as China shows own force A U.S. aircraft carrier is sailing through the disputed South China Sea in the latest display of America’s military might after China built a string of islands with military facilities in the strategic sea it claims almost in its entirety. The U.S. Navy flew...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Navy photograph

Lockheed Martin, Cobham team to develop next gen jammer

Navy photograph The Next Generation Jammer Low-Band jamming pod will address Electronic Attack capabilities against advanced and emerging threats. Lockheed Martin and Cobham are joining forces for the Next Generation Jammer Low...
 
Full Story »

 