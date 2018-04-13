Headlines – April 13, 2018

News

DOD halts F-35 deliveries amid repair bill disagreement with Lockheed –

The Pentagon has suspended acceptance of most F-35 deliveries as manufacturer Lockheed Martin and the F-35 program office debate who should be responsible for fixing jets after a production issue last year.





Business

Orbital ATK expansions anticipate surge in DOD advanced munitions technology needs –

Orbital ATK has hired more people and is expanding facilities as it anticipates a surge in Defense Department advanced missile and munitions technology needs.



Northrop to begin cutting in aerial refueling capability in E-2D Advanced Hawkeye production this year –

This year, Northrop Grumman will begin manufacturing the first E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning aircraft built from the ground up with an aerial refueling capability, program officials said April 10.



Major players pitch solutions for Navy’s next training helicopter –

Several major players in the helicopter industry pitched possible solutions at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space conference for the Navy’s next initial-entry, rotary-wing training helicopter as the service signals stronger intentions to replace its aging TH-57 Sea Ranger fleet.



German ‘Tornados’ still struggling with night ops –

Germany’s Tornado aircraft are still behind the curve when it comes to the critical capability of night vision, the defense ministry has told lawmakers.



Italian Air Force finalizes AARGM OT&E campaign –

The Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare Italiana: AMI) has finalised the operational evaluation and testing of its AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Block 1 supersonic air-to-surface missile system with a live fire campaign at the U.S. Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Land Ranges in California during Exercise ‘Blazing Shield 2018.’



Thai marines to procure Elbit howitzers –

The Royal Thai Marine Corps has signed a contract with Elbit to procure the Israeli company’s 155 mm autonomous truck mounted howitzer system.



India commissions first new Vikram-class OPV –

The Indian Coast Guard has commissioned its first new Vikram-class offshore patrol vessel. The platform, which has been named ICGS Vikram with pennant number 33, was officially inducted on 11 April in a ceremony officiated by Indian Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre. Vikram is part of a $220 million contract awarded to Larsen & Toubro in March 2015 for seven vessels.



U.S. approves CH-47F sale to Spain –

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 17 Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to Spain. The sale, which was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency April 4, is valued at $1.3 billion and covers the latest variant of the Chinook, as well as defensive aids and other equipment and support.



Boeing to restart production of Standoff Land Attack Missiles –

Boeing has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for standoff land attack missiles to support Saudi Arabia. The deal, announced April 10 by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $64 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.





Defense

Navy’s top officer lays out aggressive new cruiser replacement strategy –

Buoyed by rapid progress on the next-generation Frigate, the U.S. Navy’s top officer is ready to quickly move out on the long-debated replacement for the Navy’s aging cruisers.



Pentagon ‘still assessing’ possible missile strike on Syria, Mattis says –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said April 11 that the U.S. and key allies are still working on options to respond to Syria’s suspected chemical attacks, and have not concluded who was behind the attacks.



Military’s stunning fighter pilot shortage: One in four billets is empty –

The military’s fighter pilot shortfall is reaching alarming proportions — and a new report from the Government Accountability Office shows just how bad the problem has become.



F-35 program head supportive of future transition to service-led offices –

The head of the F-35 program office acknowledged Wednesday that the program will eventually transition from a centralized management structure to separate offices led by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps — backing up a directive by the Pentagon’s top acquisition official.





Veterans

15 years later, Wounded Warrior Project still adding new members –

Fifteen years after it was founded, seven years after official U.S. combat operations ended in Iraq and three years after the combat mission ended in Afghanistan, Wounded Warrior Project is still seeing a surge in new members.