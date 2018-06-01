Aerotech News & Review


News

June 1, 2018
 

News Briefs – June 1, 2018

Pentagon salutes U.S.-India ties with command name change

The Pentagon is changing the name of the U.S. military’s Pacific headquarters to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in a bow to America’s growing connection to India and its expanding security role in the region.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is formally announcing the name change during a ceremony marking a leadership handover at the command. U.S. Navy Adm. Philip Davidson is taking over PACOM from Adm. Harry Harris, who has been nominated to be the next U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
The change is largely symbolic in nature. It carries no fundamental shifts in troops, military missions or other Pentagon activities. Instead, Mattis says, it’s a recognition of the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific oceans.
The U.S. and India have been forging stronger security ties in recent years. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 1, 2018

News Why should the U.S. stay in Afghanistan? Here’s what the top commander there said – It’s been two years since Army Gen. John Nicholson assumed command of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.     Business Japan buys radar warning receivers that adapt to new threats – Raytheon has won a U.S. Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

He was your neighbor and workmate

Courtesy photograph Carl Frakes Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember and honor the fallen. The war stories we see and hear are too often about a figure who does not have a personal connection with us. The stories of veter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Boeing EA-18G Growler makes first appearance in Finland

Boeing and the U.S. Navy will exhibit the EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft for the first time in Finland. The jets will be on static and flying display during the Finnish Air Force 100th anniversary air show, June 16-17 at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyväskylä. “The Finnish Air Force is a longstanding customer to Boeing...
 
Full Story »

 