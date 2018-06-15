Headlines – June 15, 2018

News

15,851 U.S. service members have died since 2006. Here’s why –

Since 2006, 15,851 active-duty personnel and mobilized reservists have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. But only 28 percent of those deaths came from going to war, a stark reminder of the danger service members face even away from the battlefield.



Despite some opposition, U.S. on course to deliver F-35s to Turkey on June 21 –

The U.S. government is proceeding with plans to deliver the first F-35 to Turkey, with the country set to accept its first jet on June 21 despite opposition from some in Congress.





Business

Nose cone for French special forces helo hits the trade show floor at Eurosatory –

The French Armed Forces Ministry displayed a nose cone of the NH90 helicopter earmarked for the special forces at the Eurosatory trade show, signalling the approval of funds needed to equip the elite units with their own fleet of the tactical transport aircraft.



Big step forward imminent for Germany’s Lockheed, MBDA missile defense deal –

The German government is imminently expected to take a major step forward to solidify its deal to buy a missile defense system from Lockheed Martin and MBDA Deutschland, according to Lockheed’s executive vice president in charge of the its missiles and fire control business.



U.S. Navy pushes ahead with bid to extend the range of its sub-killer torpedo –

The U.S. Navy, aiming to make its attack submarines even more stealthy and lethal at extended ranges, took a big step forward with a contract announcement June 12.



Pratt & Whitney is pitching a new version of the F-35 engine –

Pratt & Whitney is developing upgrades to the F-35’s engine that will give it the power and cooling necessary to make the U.S. Defense Department’s most sensor-heavy fighter jet even more of a powerhouse.



Raytheon snags F-35 system business previously held by Northrop –

Raytheon will supply the F-35 joint strike fighter with a new distributed aperture system after the original manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, elected not to participate in a follow on competition, Lockheed Martin announced June 13.





Defense

House panel approves $674.6 billion Pentagon spending bill –

The House Appropriations Committee on June 13 easily advanced its $674.6 billion Pentagon spending bill for fiscal year 2019.



No more Army adviser brigades or amphib ships? This proposed report could radically change how the services fight –

A Senate committee is asking for a report that could radically alter the “roles and missions” of the services — especially the Army and Marine Corps.



Military’s crash investigators faced staff, budget cuts as aviation accidents climbed –

Like the rest of the military, the safety centers responsible for analyzing military aviation crashes to prevent future accidents also faced funding and staffing cuts, which impacted their ability to conduct some types of investigations, service commanders testified June 13.



This new camouflage netting could protect soldiers better than armor –

Camo netting that blends in with woods, jungle or desert, that’s such 20th century thinking. The Army has recently awarded contracts to three companies to develop the next level in camo — hiding equipment from the sophisticated sensors that blanket the landscape.



See how this virtual reality trainer can help paratroopers do mission planning –

Virtual reality technology has been paired up with a decades-old parachute safety trainer to give military freefall specialists a host of mission-planning options for airborne operations.



One of these 10 subguns could be the next soldier personal defense weapon –

The Army asked and commercial gunmakers answered. There are now 10 submachine guns that have been submitted to fulfill an Army request.



Army resumes destroying obsolete chemical weapons in Colorado –

The U.S. Army has resumed destroying obsolete chemical weapons at a Colorado depot after a nine-month shutdown for repairs.



Air Force A-10 Warthogs are back in the Baltics, practicing for rough landings close to the Russian border –

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolts are back in the Baltics this month, practicing for rough landings on improvised runways as a part of Saber Strike 18, the annual exercise where NATO and partner forces work to improve their ability to operate across Europe and with NATO’s forward-deployed battle groups.





Veterans

Here’s why some military retirees could see major hikes in Tricare fees –

Some military families would see some co-pays decrease under a Senate proposal to change the Tricare fee structure, but retirees under age 65 would see a major fee hike.



World War II soldier’s remains returning to Iowa for burial –

The remains of a World War II soldier have been identified and are being sent home to Iowa for burial.