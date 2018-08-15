Aerotech News & Review


News

August 15, 2018
 

News Briefs – August 15, 2018

U.S. commando dies after explosion in southern Afghanistan

An Army special forces soldier has died from wounds he received earlier this month in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province, the Defense Department said Aug. 13.
Sgt. 1st Class Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, died Sunday at a hospital in Germany. He was wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated near him while he was on patrol.
Transfiguracion was a staff sergeant when he was wounded but was posthumously promoted to sergeant first class, said Maj. Beth Riordan, spokeswoman for 1st Special Forces Command. He was an engineer assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.
Born in the Philippines, Transfiguracion enlisted in the Hawaii National Guard in 2001. He joined the active duty Army in 2008, and later went through special forces training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Transfiguracion deployed to Iraq in 2005 and 2008, and then went to the Philippines in 2010 for six months, Riordan said. His latest war tour in Afghanistan started in March.
Among his numerous awards, Transfiguracion received a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and a Meritorious Service Medal as a result of his Afghanistan service. It was the second Purple Heart he received during his military career. AP
 

Pakistan military officers to get training in Russia

Pakistani military officers will receive training in Russian Federation military institutes under a recent agreement signed by Pakistan and Russia.
The deal underscores Pakistan’s increasing reliance on Russia for its military needs amid strained relations with the U.S. It was signed earlier this week during a visit by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin.
The deal comes as local media reported the U.S. has stopped financing military training in the U.S. for Pakistani soldiers — a step that Pakistani Sen. Mushahid Hussain called “wrong and counterproductive.”
Hussain, chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee, said the U.S. is repeating past mistakes through failed policy of trying to bully and browbeat Pakistan with such shortsighted sanctions.
Media have reported that 66 training slots for Pakistani military officers in U.S. facilities are being abolished. AP
 

Pentagon chief Mattis defends his reversal on Space Force

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he is satisfied that creating a Space Force as a separate military service is the right way to reorganize the Pentagon’s approach to space.
The move requires approval by Congress, and Mattis says the process will unfold in phases. He suggested there is no rush to create a separate service, even as other related steps are taken to make the Pentagon’s approach more cohesive and efficient.
Mattis spoke to reporters traveling with him Aug. 12 to Brazil, the first stop on a four-nation tour that is his first to South America as defense secretary.
His comments about space were his first since Vice President Mike Pence announced Aug. 9 that the Trump administration would push for creation of the Space Force as a sixth, separate military service by 2020. AP
 

NASA administrator supports Trump ‘space force’ proposal

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is expressing full support for President Donald Trump’s proposed military “space force,” but says it will have a role separate from NASA.
Bridenstine said Aug. 13 in New Orleans that NASA’s role involves science, space exploration and technology development. He said the agency should remain independent from national security and defense issues.
Bridenstine was touring the Michoud Assembly Center, where workers are putting together major parts of the systems that are planned to return U.S. astronauts to the moon and, eventually, take them to Mars. That includes the 322-foot-tall rocket known as the Space Launch System, and the spacecraft called Orion.
Bridenstine is a former Republican congressman. He was nominated by Trump to head NASA last year and was confirmed by the Senate in April. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 15, 2018

News Trump signals he may ignore Russia provisions in defense bill he just signed – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement he reserves the right to ignore the defense authorization law’s ban on U.S. recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, among 50 other provisions he says tread on his authority as president.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-command-post5

Mobile command post advances set the course for survivability and overmatch

Army command post stakeholders recently attended a demonstration here that featured emerging expeditionary mission command technologies with one primary benchmark — mobility. Hosted by the U.S. Army Research, Development ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Lockheed Martin receives $218 million contract for HIMARS launcher

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $218 million contract to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and associated hardware for an international customer. With this procurement, HIMARS is now in the inventories of four international partners. The contract calls for the delivery of 18 HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by December...
 
Full Story »

 