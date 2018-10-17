Headlines – October 17, 2018

News

Who would replace Mattis? –

Given Mattis’s popularity with key segments of Trump’s base, the administration will likely set him up for a graceful exit, rather than an embarrassing firing. But a number of names are already being floated as his replacement.



Air Force: Hurricane damage to Tyndall F-22s ‘less than we feared,’ but unknown how many will fly again –

The Air Force’s top leadership said Sunday evening that F-22s that remained behind at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., when Hurricane Michael struck were not as badly damaged as originally feared.





Business

Harris, L3 CEOs talk merger, divestitures and why we all should have seen this coming –

Defense News spoke to the CEOs of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation to find out more about the newly rechristened L3 Harris Technologies.



Microsoft, Amazon CEOs stand by defense work after Google bails on JEDI –

The leaders of two contenders for the Pentagon’s JEDI cloud contract sounded off on Google’s decision not to bid.



Brazilian frigate Defensora receives new surveillance system –

Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa, a Brazilian privately owned operation of Elbit Systems, is in the process of installing the Atena electro-optical/infrared surveillance system to Niterói-class frigate Defensora of the Brazilian Navy, replacing the EOS 400/10B sight.



Canadian frigate delayed again –

A long-awaited decision on the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) frigate replacement program has been delayed once more, although it is unclear for how long.



South Korea’s K9 self-propelled artillery production to roll into 2021 –

Production of the South Korean Hanwha Land Systems K9 Thunder 155 mm/52 caliber self-propelled artillery system and its associated K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicle has now passed 2,000 units for the home and export markets, and production is expected to continue to at least 2021.



FLIR makes a hangar for tiny robots that goes on tanks –

Vehicles can now carry and launch the tiny Black Hornet scout drone, about the size of a sparrow.



General Dynamics Griffin takes lead to replace M2 Bradley –

BAE System’s CV90 Mark IV is the latest upgrade of a 25-year-old vehicle widely used in Europe; the Rheinmetall-Raytheon Lynx is an all-new design, although individual components have a good track record; but the General Dynamics Griffin III is in the middle, combining a new gun and new electronics with the time-tested chassis from the European ASCOD family.





Defense

Support for Trump is fading among active-duty troops, new poll shows –

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among active-duty military personnel has slipped over the last two years, leaving today’s troops evenly split over whether they’re happy with the commander in chief’s job performance, according to the results of a new Military Times poll of active-duty service members.



Most F-35s return to flight operations after fuel tube problem –

After a fuel tube problem sidelined all operational F-35 aircraft last week, more than 80 percent of jets have been cleared to return to flight, the F-35 joint program office stated.



Army wants Bradley replacement to vastly outgun the enemy –

The Army’s replacement for the Cold-War era Bradley fighting vehicle will likely field a main armament that’s far more potent than the Bradley’s 25 millimeter cannon.



How Office of Naval Research hopes to revolutionize manufacturing –

3-D printing parts requires persistent monitoring by specialists to ensure intricate parts are produced without impurities and imperfections that can compromise the integrity of the part overall. To optimize this laborious process, Lockheed is being tasked with developing multi-axis robots that use laser beams to deposit material and oversee the printing of parts.





Veterans

WWII Marine Wildcat pilot’s remains buried in Michigan –

Elwood Bailey was a 2nd lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserves when he was reported missing in action while fighting Japanese forces over Guadalcanal in 1942.



Soldier killed in WWII tank battle is finally buried at Omaha National Cemetery –

Sgt. Melvin Anderson’s life ended 74 years ago, in a rain of murderous German artillery fire that set his M10 tank destroyer ablaze in the battle of Hürtgen Forest.