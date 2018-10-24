Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

October 24, 2018
 

100 years later, WWI Soldier awarded Purple Heart

Army photograph by Thomas Byrd Army photograph by Thomas Byrd

Perry W. James IV, the grandson of World War I veteran Sgt. Perry Loyd, receives his ancestor’s Purple Heart from Fort Jackson commander, Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., and post Command Sergeant Major Jerimiah E. Gan during a ceremony Saturday at Fort Jackson.

After more than a 100 years and a postponement caused by Hurricane Florence, a South Carolina World War I veteran posthumously received his Purple Heart Medal at a ceremony on Fort Jackson, S.C., Oct. 13, 2018.

The late Sgt. Perry Loyd was from Sumter County and served at the then Camp Jackson with the 371st Infantry Regiment, 93rd Division (Colored). He would serve in the trenches of the Western Front before being wounded Sept. 29, 1918.

His family would finally accept his Purple Heart at a ceremony that was originally scheduled for September, but was rescheduled due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence. Loyd’s grandson, Perry W. James IV, accepted the medal on behalf of his family.

James said he takes pride in his grandfather’s medal because “It’s proof that my grandfather was a patriot, a war hero, and a leader of men.”

Loyd was wounded at the battle of the Argonne Forest, which was part of the Meuse-Argonne Offensive that stretched along the entire Western Front. It was fought from Sept. 26, until the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, during which Loyd was wounded. With the end of the war, Loyd was promoted to sergeant, discharged and returned to his life as a sharecropper in Sumter County, S.C.

Fort Jackson’s commander, Brig. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr., said it is important to ensure Soldiers receive the medals they are due because it helps increase the efficiency of the force.

“We got to set this right because he earned it but nobody ever pined it,” Beagle said. “As you can tell, as Soldiers, that is something that is near and dear if you earned it, awards are pinned.”

Loyd died in 1946 at the age of 61, a decade before the birth of his grandson who was named for him.

James helped lead the charge to get the medal awarded, and with help from Sen. Tim Scott’s office the medal was finally secured. James is a World War I reenactor and has given speeches on post about the African American experience during the Great War.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
Dennis

“Remembering our Fallen from California” on display at AV Fairgrounds until Oct. 29

Traveling throughout the state, “Remembering Our Fallen from California” is a photographic war tribute that honors California soldiers killed in the War on Terror, 9/11/2001 to present. The exhibit is on display in the Ante...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – October 24, 2018

News U.S. military could see big changes if Democrats win control of Congress – In July, as lawmakers were putting the final touches on a $716 billion defense authorization bill for fiscal 2019, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus unveiled their own plans to severely slash Pentagon spending.   2,100 mostly unarmed Guard troops on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 24, 2018

Russia says U.S. is increasing nukes in military planning Russia says the United States is increasing the role of nuclear weapons in its military planning as part of a stepped_up campaign by the Trump administration to ensure “U.S. military superiority over the rest of the world.” Andrei Belousov is deputy director of the Russian Foreign...
 
Full Story »

 