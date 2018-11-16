Aerotech News & Review


Local

November 16, 2018
 

Lancaster Cemetery to support Wreaths Across America

lancaster-wreaths1
The Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery have once again teamed up with Wreaths Across America as part of a nationwide remembrance ceremony to take place at Lancaster Cemetery at 9 .m., Dec. 15.

“We are proud and honored to be participating in this national event to pay tribute to our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms each of us in our Country enjoy,” said Dave Owens, chairman, Antelope Valley Cemetery District, Board of Trustees. 

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to recognize the service and sacrifice of our veterans by honoring them with a wreath at their graves during the holidays.

Individuals or businesses may sponsor a fresh balsam wreath for only $15.

The Wreaths Across America story began when Worcester Wreath Company (a for-profit commercial business from Harrington, Maine) began a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of our Nation’s fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery during the holidays. But as word spread, the mission to Remember; Honor; and Teach about the sacrifices made by our veterans has captured the hearts and minds of many communities across the country. 

With more than 960 veterans interred at Lancaster Cemetery, Cemetery manager Dayle DeBry said this is a perfect way to honor them.

lancaster-wreaths2

“If you have ever been to Arlington National Cemetery in the winter time you will see row after row of headstones adorned with beautiful green wreaths with large red bows against the white snow. With help from Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery and the local community, our goal is to provide wreaths to adorn every veteran’s grave and every Gold Star mother and father’s grave at Lancaster Cemetery. We want to make sure every veteran is honored with a wreath.”

Anyone may sponsor a wreath by stopping by Lancaster Cemetery and filling out a sponsorship form at the cemetery office. Businesses and individuals are welcome to sponsor 10 wreaths for $150 or 100 for $1,500. 

Wreaths may also be sponsored online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. Sponsors must enter the location ID CALCDL for Lancaster Cemetery and the group ID number CA0082P for Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery. For more information, contact Dayle DeBry or Karla Archuleta at 661-942-6110.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 16, 2018

News Murder charges filed against Navy, Marine special operators in incident that killed Green Beret in Africa – Two Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders will face murder charges in the June 2017 death of an Army Special Forces staff sergeant in Mali.   DOD audit: Air Force finds mystery motors, other highlights – Saddled...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 16, 2018

AF identifies deceased pilot The aircrew members involved in the T-38 Talon incident from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2018, have been identified. The deceased, Capt. John F. Graziano, 28, was an instructor pilot with the 87th Flying Training Squadron at Laughlin AFB. He was from Elkridge, Md., and is survived by...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: John Wayne’s contributions to the war effort

Courtesy photograph John Wayne, along with fellow USO entertainers in Australia. “Like my friend Gary Cooper,” Wayne said, “I’m here to entertain the troops. I have no special act, but hope to get by on appearances.” ...
 
Full Story »

 