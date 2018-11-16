Lancaster Cemetery to support Wreaths Across America



The Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery have once again teamed up with Wreaths Across America as part of a nationwide remembrance ceremony to take place at Lancaster Cemetery at 9 .m., Dec. 15.

“We are proud and honored to be participating in this national event to pay tribute to our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms each of us in our Country enjoy,” said Dave Owens, chairman, Antelope Valley Cemetery District, Board of Trustees.

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to recognize the service and sacrifice of our veterans by honoring them with a wreath at their graves during the holidays.

Individuals or businesses may sponsor a fresh balsam wreath for only $15.

The Wreaths Across America story began when Worcester Wreath Company (a for-profit commercial business from Harrington, Maine) began a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of our Nation’s fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery during the holidays. But as word spread, the mission to Remember; Honor; and Teach about the sacrifices made by our veterans has captured the hearts and minds of many communities across the country.

With more than 960 veterans interred at Lancaster Cemetery, Cemetery manager Dayle DeBry said this is a perfect way to honor them.

“If you have ever been to Arlington National Cemetery in the winter time you will see row after row of headstones adorned with beautiful green wreaths with large red bows against the white snow. With help from Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery and the local community, our goal is to provide wreaths to adorn every veteran’s grave and every Gold Star mother and father’s grave at Lancaster Cemetery. We want to make sure every veteran is honored with a wreath.”

Anyone may sponsor a wreath by stopping by Lancaster Cemetery and filling out a sponsorship form at the cemetery office. Businesses and individuals are welcome to sponsor 10 wreaths for $150 or 100 for $1,500.

Wreaths may also be sponsored online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. Sponsors must enter the location ID CALCDL for Lancaster Cemetery and the group ID number CA0082P for Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery. For more information, contact Dayle DeBry or Karla Archuleta at 661-942-6110.