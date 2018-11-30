Lockheed Martin earns seven ENERGY STAR certifications, three LEED silver ratings

Lockheed Martin has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance on seven buildings, and U.S. Green Building Council LEED Silver ratings on three buildings over the last twelve months. The company is an official ENERGY STAR partner.

“Certifications like these reflect Lockheed Martin’s commitment to protecting the environment and reducing our energy use,” said Carol Cala, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Energy, Environment, Safety and Health practice. “We look forward to continuing to partner with the EPA and U.S. Green Building Council on these important programs.”

Lockheed Martin’s ENERGY STAR certified buildings include two facilities in Orlando, Florida, one of which was recertified for the fourth time since 1999, and facilities in: Denver, Colo., Lakeland, Fla.; Rockville, Md. and West Palm Beach, Fla.,. Lockheed Martin facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and Orlando, Fla., received LEED Silver ratings.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the U.S. that is based on actual verified energy performance.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building, community and home project types, LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

“We’re leveraging our own business expertise and technology innovations to help reduce our internal facility energy use by 25 percent by 2020 – and, that’s just one example of our commitment to sustainability by continually working on enterprise-wide energy efficient operations,” said Cala.

Lockheed Martin is one of the largest implementers of energy efficiency projects in the U.S. through its Lockheed Martin Energy line of business. Lockheed Martin Energy partners with government, industrial and commercial customers to deliver advanced energy-management offerings and comprehensive solutions across the energy industry, including demand-response solutions, energy efficiency and energy storage. These offerings helped customers avoid an estimated 2.8 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions in 2017 alone.