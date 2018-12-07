Aerotech News & Review


Local

December 7, 2018
 

High school students around U.S. take virtual STEM field trip Skunk Works

Lockheed Martin photographs Lockheed Martin photographs

Lockheed Martin Senior Manager, Conceptual Design Brian Hershberger engages with students during today’s “virtual field trip.”

PALMDALE, Calif.—High school students took a virtual field trip Dec. 4 to Lockheed Martin Skunk Works where they learned about five advanced technology developments being pioneered by the Lockheed Martin engineers and scientists, or “skunks,” who work there.

The virtual learning experience was designed to introduce students to the exciting work a career in science, technology, engineering and math can offer.

“STEM education is critical to America’s national security and economy — without the right technical talent, we risk losing our competitive advantage,” said Jeff Babione, vice president and general manager of Skunk Works. “Technology companies like Lockheed Martin play an important role in helping to inspire and encourage the next generation of technical talent. With our Generation Beyond program, we’re challenging high school students to think differently, take risks, innovate and collaborate — skills that are necessary to succeed in a fast-moving, global high-tech economy.”

Lockheed Martin photographs Lockheed Martin photographs

Lockheed Martin Senior Material & Process Engineer Sarah Mottino engages with students during today’s “virtual field trip.”

The virtual field trip is part of Generation Beyond, Lockheed Martin’s free digital STEM education program used in thousands of U.S. classrooms. Launched in 2016 in partnership with Discovery Education, a global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12 classrooms, Generation Beyond puts students in the shoes of scientists and engineers to tackle real-world technology challenges and demonstrate the exciting work that a STEM education and career can offer.

In addition to developing career-focused STEM education programs like Generation Beyond, Lockheed Martin has also invested $50 million in tax-reform savings to fund STEM scholarships and additional education initiatives, as well as $100 million to ensure our existing employees are prepared for jobs of the future through education and training opportunities.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 7, 2018

News Investigation blames Air Force and Navy for systemic failures in fatal Marine Corps C-130 crash that killed 16 – The horrific KC-130T plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a sailor last summer was caused by a deteriorating propeller blade that was corroded when it entered an Air Force maintenance depot in 2011, but...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 7, 2018

U.S. envoy for Afghan peace in Pakistan for talks on Taliban Washington’s special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s bloody 17-year-old war met Dec. 4 with Pakistani officials, and a Taliban official said four members from the group’s political office in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar were also in the Pakistani...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
AeroFP1

Aerotech News Digital Edition – December 7, 2018

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – Digital Edition, December 7, 2018 Some exciting milestones and great “people pi...
 
Full Story »

 