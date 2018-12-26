Headlines – December 26, 2018

News

U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition announces Syria strikes after Trump orders withdrawal –

The U.S.-led military coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria announced Dec. 25 airstrikes and coordinated attacks against the terrorist group’s strongholds in Syria, days after President Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.



Mattis signs order to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria –

Mattis signed the order to withdraw from Syria, a plan he opposed and reportedly resigned over.





Business

Navy awards Bath Iron Works a second FY19 destroyer –

The Navy awarded General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works a second destroyer for fiscal year 2019, in the first contract option that accelerates DDG buys from the Navy’s previous two-a-year rate.



Lockheed awarded $3.3 billion for PAC-3 missiles for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait –

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for Patriot PAC-3 missiles for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait valued at more than $3.3 billion, receiving $1.8 billion upon award.ion to Orbital Sciences, picking up an option for the company to produce 15 sea skimming vehicles.



General Atomics, Raytheon contracted for Reaper drone support –

General Atomics and Raytheon have each been awarded contracts for support of the MQ-9 Reaper, one for sensors and the other for overall program support, that come to a total of more than $350 million.





Defense

New HASC chairman’s tough sell: More defense spending isn’t always better –

House Democrats’ top voice on defense issues says planners need to think differently about how to approach the hundreds of billions spent each year on national security.



How new acting Pentagon chief views cybersecurity –

Comments from Patrick Shanahan, who will take over as acting secretary of defense Jan. 1, give insight into his cybersecurity priorities amid growing national security challenges.



Trump tries to take control of Mattis narrative –

The relationship went through a messy ending. Will the president now try and give Mattis the Rex Tillerson treatment?



Mattis works from Pentagon on Christmas, tells troops: ‘You hold the line’ –

Defense Secretary James Mattis wished U.S. troops a merry Christmas and worked Christmas Day after President Trump pushed the secretary out two months earlier than he planned to resign.



Introducing U.S. Army’s five (future) killer weapons of war –

You may heard of at least a few of them.



Navy nightmare: Could Iran sink a U.S. aircraft carrier? –

“The real danger isn’t Iranian anti-ship missiles or rockets—it’s the lowly, oft-neglected threat of sea mines.”



U.S. Marines’ new ‘blueprint’ for information capabilities –

The U.S. Marines are developing a plan to inform capabilities for forces to use in the information environment.