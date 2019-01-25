Aerotech News & Review


Space

January 25, 2019
 

New Shepard successfully flies 8 NASA research, technology payloads to space

blue-origin2
Blue Origin demonstrated the versatility of the New Shepard system by taking 8 NASA-sponsored research and technology payloads into space Jan. 23, 2019. 
 
This flight was dedicated to NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, an essential program for researchers providing access to microgravity for technology development. Blue supports NASA’s Flight Opportunities program and its role in perfecting technology for a future human presence in space.

New Shepard’s reusability is lowering launch costs and creating routine access to space. Lowering the cost of microgravity research increases the opportunities for universities, government researchers and entrepreneurs to test payloads and technologies in space. 

The launch was the 10th successful mission for the New Shepard program and the 4th flight for this vehicle. It was another great practice run towards regular payload flights with our growing fleet of launch vehicles.

“A perfect day. New Shepard has now racked up 10 consecutive successful launches, nine consecutive successful booster landings, three consecutive successful escape tests, and 11 consecutive successful crew capsule landings (including a pad escape),” said Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin’s founder. “Today’s mission was the fourth flight of this particular tail number — all with minimal refurbishment between flights.

“Step-by-step, we’re getting close to human flight,” he added. “And all of this learning is being incorporated into New Glenn too.”

Flying New Shepard more frequently is critically important to the future of Blue Origin. It moves the company towards its ultimate goal — to lower the cost of access to space and move heavy industry off Earth so we can use space to benefit Earth.

 Additionally, the continued success and proven stability of this configuration on a subscale confirms the existing methods, operations and technology needed for larger scale programs.

In an upcoming mission, New Shepard will take payloads to space from around the world. 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 25, 2019

News Pentagon identifies Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan – The Pentagon on Jan. 23 released the name of an Army Green Beret who was killed Jan. 22 during combat operations in central Afghanistan.   Chinese military flies Su-30 fighter jet, Y-8 surveillance plane close to Taiwan in latest show of strength – A Sukhoi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 25, 2019

U.S. intelligence warns of ‘ever more diverse’ threats A new U.S. intelligence strategy report says Russia’s efforts to expand its influence and China’s modernizing military are among the “ever more diverse” threats facing the country. The National Intelligence Strategy report issued every four years also singles out North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, gr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph by PO1 Eric Chan

Navy to commission destroyer Michael Monsoor

Bath Iron Works photograph The Navy’s next generation destroyer, the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), successfully completed acceptance. The U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey reviewed the ship and its...
 
Full Story »

 