March 4, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded quality plant of year

Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence was awarded the 2019 Quality Plant of the Year by Quality Magazine.

PALMDALE, Calif.–Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence has been named the Quality Plant of the Year by Quality Magazine.

Each year the publication awards this recognition to a manufacturing plant in the United States.

“Quality is engrained in our team,” said Cory Carruth, vice president and Palmdale site manager, Northrop Grumman. “It’s part of our culture and something our employees take very personal as it’s critical to the safety of our warfighters.”

According to Quality Magazine, the award recognizes a manufacturing facility that uses world-class technology, equipment, services and techniques to reduce scrap, rework, warranty or manufacturing costs; improve productivity or cycle time; increase capacity; or improve adherence to quality standards.

As a core value at Northrop Grumman, quality is personal to its employees and foundational to all aspects of production.

“Our workforce is absolutely critical to quality,” said Deb Andree, vice president, mission assurance, Northrop Grumman. “They are involved from documenting requirements though delivery of post-production technology enhancements as well as logistics and sustainment. We provide our customers the highest quality products and services so they can achieve their mission.”



 

