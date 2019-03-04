Aerotech News & Review


Strong partnerships showcased at Aero India 2019

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Juan Torres

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, 35th Fighter Wing, performs a demonstration flight during Aero India 2019, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 20, 2019. The airshow provides a venue to strengthen bonds between the U.S. and international partners.

BENGALURU, India–More than 80 U.S. personnel participated in Aero India 2019, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 20-24, 2019.

Aero India is the premiere aerospace exhibition and trade show in India and an opportunity to display the growth in the Indian-U.S. defense relationship. Building stronger partnerships is a top priority for the U.S., and by interacting with international partners, the U.S. improves on its already strong ties with India.

“We’re here to foster better relationships,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Wheeler, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander. “This is an opportunity to work with partners in the region and to better develop interoperability between the U.S. and partner nations.”

U.S. military aircraft and personnel supported this event with U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performances, aerial demonstrations and static displays including:

• B-52 Stratofortress, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam
• F-16 Fighting Falcons, 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan
• C-17 Globemaster IIIs, 535th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii
• F/A-18 Super Hornet, Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-27, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
• P-8 Poseidon, Patrol Squadron VP-47, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Juan Torres

An air show attendant watches a C-17 Globemaster III demonstration flight during Aero India 2019 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 23, 2019.

“The crowd here has been amazing and are very appreciative of our demo team,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Phil Bourquin, Pacific Air Forces’ F-16 demo team safety observer and pilot. “They have very good questions about our performance and maintenance here at Aero India.”

The U.S. participates in Aero India and other similar events to highlight the U.S.’s commitment to security and stability across the region.

“We’re very happy to represent the Air Force in Aero India 2019,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Clemens, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific drummer. “It’s a great opportunity to work with partner nations and show them the U.S. is committed to this region.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Pedro Jimenez

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, flies over as Pacific Air Forces’ F-16 Demonstration Team members, Misawa Air Base, Japan, finish their final checks before marshalling the jet for take off during Aero India 2019, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 23, 2019. The U.S. is honored to participate in this year’s exhibition and is committed to strengthening its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Juan Torres

U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members perform for a crowd during Aero India 2019, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 23, 2019. The airshow provides a venue to strengthen bonds between the U.S. and international partners.



 

