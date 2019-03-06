Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

March 6, 2019
 

Vietnam War Veteran formally presented medal 46 years after awarded

Fonda Bock
Fort Knox, Ky.
Army photograph by Fonda Bock

With wife Rita by his side, Vietnam War veteran and Radcliff, Ky. resident Sgt. 1st Class James Hicks (retired) is officially presented the Air Medal Feb. 22, 2019, by Brig. Gen. Robert Bennett, the Adjutant General of the U.S. Army and executive director of Military Postal Service Agency.

With his wife Rita by his side, Vietnam War veteran retired Sgt. 1st Class James Hicks was officially presented the Air Medal on Feb. 22, by Brig. Gen. Robert Bennett, the Adjutant General of the U.S. Army and executive director of Military Postal Service Agency.

Hicks was awarded the medal, the equivalent of the Bronze Star, in November 1972 for his meritorious achievement in aerial flight as a crew chief with Command Aircraft Company during the Vietnam War while participating in sustained operational activities against the enemy from December 1971 to November 1972.

Hicks’ commander at the time said of Hicks, his “professionalism and devotion to duty displayed while performing duties as a crew chief for the Command Aircraft Company set a standard worthy of being emulated by his contemporaries. Spec. 4 Hicks’ determination to accomplish his mission in spite of the hazards inherent in repeated aerial flights over hostile territory and by his outstanding degree of professionalism and devotion to duty, he has brought credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.”

Hicks was unaware he’d received the medal until he retired in 2011 when he put in a request for his medical and personnel records. Upon discovering Hicks’ story, Bennett decided to make a formal presentation.

“I’m fortunate to be able to present this award to you on your behalf that you received 46 years ago as crew chief and door gunner,” Bennett said. “I just thank you so much for your service, and I know you’re truly a Soldier for life.”

“I love the military and being around Soldiers,” Hicks said, “and I really appreciate this from the bottom of my heart.”

On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, officially recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. President Barack Obama signed a similar proclamation March 29, 2012, which called “upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 6, 2019

News Top U.S. general in Europe: Don’t give Turkey F-35 if they buy Russian system – The top uniformed officer in NATO and the head of American forces in Europe said March 5 that if Turkey goes through with its decision to buy a Russian air defense system, he would recommend the Pentagon refuse to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 6, 2019

Marine jets collide, land safely at Southern California base WENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.–A U.S. military official says two Marine fighter jets collided in midair, but both pilots managed to land safely at a Southern California training base last month. First Lt. Frederick D. Walker said March 5 that no injuries were reported in the collision of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Sikorsky introduces S-92A+, S-92 helicopters

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced March 5 new plans for its S-92® helicopter line that will re-designate fielded helicopters as the S-92A+ after modification, and newly produced aircraft as the S-92B. The two vari...
 
Full Story »

 