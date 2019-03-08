Aerotech News & Review


News

March 8, 2019
 

News Briefs – March 8, 2019

About $25 million be forfeited to U.S. to resolve criminal case

Federal prosecutors have announced a settlement in a case involving falsified records about supplies being provided to the military.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on March 5 that the civil settlement is part of a global settlement involving a criminal case and False Claims Act allegations in which approximately $25 million will be forfeited to the United States.
Court documents say Hikmatullah Shadman operated companies which charged the U.S. more than $77 million for delivering supplies to service members. An investigation found thousands of apparent falsified documents submitted by Shadman’s companies for payment.
Shadman’s primary company pleaded guilty in January to paying gratuities to two U.S. service members in Afghanistan, and to conspiracy to influence the award of subcontracts to ensure favorable treatment in the contracting process. AP
 

Putin urges stronger protection of Russian military secrets

President Vladimir Putin has urged Russia’s top domestic security agency to tighten its protection of information related to new weapons.
In a speech March 6 before top officials of the Federal Security Service, the top KGB successor agency, Putin said foreign spies have intensified their efforts to get access to Russia’s secrets.
Putin, a KGB veteran who headed the FSB in the 1990s before ascending to the presidency, said foreign spy agencies have intensified their operations in Russia, and are looking for political, economic and scientific secrets.
The Russian leader noted that the FSB last year exposed 129 foreign intelligence officers and 465 of their agents.
He said the FSB should pay particular attention to protecting information related to the development, test and production of new Russian weapons. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Uncategorized

Headlines – March 8, 2019

News Air Force Secretary Wilson to resign in May, return to academia – Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will resign at the end of May and take a job in academia. The Air Force released a statement Friday morning, after Reuters broke the news of her impending resignation, that said Wilson will resign effective May...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

X-60A hypersonic flight research vehicle program completes critical design review

Courtesy illustration An artists’ impression of an X-60A launch. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Directorate, High Speed Systems Division, in partnership with Generation Orbit Launch Services, Inc., is de...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space

NASA astronaut Nick Hague set for new station mission after abort

NASA photographs NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Hammock Koch and Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are scheduled to launch March 14, 2019, from the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a mission ...
 
Full Story »

 