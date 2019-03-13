Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 13, 2019
 

IM Norway, Lockheed Martin to establish F-16 sustainment hub in Norway

Lockheed Martin photograph by Angel DelCueto

AIM Norway and Lockheed Martin to jointly establish the world’s first Lockheed Martin-licensed F-16 ‘Falcon Depot’ center for the Royal Norwegian Air Force and other regional F-16 customers.

AIM Norway and Lockheed Martin have signed a historic agreement to jointly establish the world’s first Lockheed Martin-licensed F-16 ‘Falcon Depot’ center for the Royal Norwegian Air Force and other regional F-16 customers.

The facility will be located in Kjeller, Norway, at an existing maintenance, repair and overhaul facility used by the RNoAF.

AIM Norway offers decades of F-16 sustainment knowledge that can benefit F-16 customers across the globe by leveraging AIM’s extensive technical expertise and capabilities. Lockheed Martin, the original equipment manufacturer and design authority of the F-16, is leveraging AIM’s extensive technical expertise and MRO experience to support the Royal Norwegian Air Force, regional customers and the global F-16 fleet.

“Lockheed Martin is extremely proud of our longstanding relationship with AIM Norway and Norway,” said Susan Ouzts, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Program. “This first-of-its-kind Falcon Depot Center reflects the strong global demand for F-16 sustainment services, which is poised to grow as we continue to produce new F-16s and upgrade existing aircraft.”

Lockheed Martin continues to grow its F-16 customer base and sees new F-16 production opportunities totaling more than 400 aircraft. There are approximately 3,000 operational F-16s in service today with 25 countries.

“AIM Norway is extremely proud that Lockheed Martin recognizes our experienced personnel, competence and capabilities. Together we will ensure continued success and readiness for existing and new F-16 operators,” said Ove Haukåssveen, CEO of AIM Norway.

AIM Norway is also expanding its footprint and capabilities in Norway. The F-35 Joint Program Office selected Rygge Air Base, Norway, as an F135 engine MRO&U center. The RNoAF currently has nine F-35s in country and Norway’s F-35 fleet is expected to grow to 52 aircraft.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College/ Northrop Grumman partnership creates jobs: page 2
  • Construction underway on new Flight Test Museum at Edwards: page 4
  • Vets4Veterans opens Pecos Transitional House in Lancaster: page 6
  • Art heals wounds of war at AV College: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – A call to preserve War Eagle Field Tower: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

LACAS, Team Edwards combine forces to bring world-class air shows to Aerospace Valley

With a slap on the table and an emphatic “This is happening!” Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, made official the partnership between Edwards Air Force Base and the Los Ang...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – March 13, 2019

News FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes effective immediately – President Trump announced Wednesday that the FAA is grounding all Boeing 737 Max planes “effective immediately,” following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, including eight Americans.   Here’s breakdown of the Pentagon’s budget request – The Pentagon’s fiscal 2020 budg...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 13, 2019

New Mexico: Military needs to do more to clean up jet fuel The U.S. Air Force has excavated thousands of tons of soil and treated millions of gallons of water contaminated by jet fuel at a base bordering New Mexico’s largest city, but state regulators say the military still has more cleanup to do. The...
 
Full Story »

 