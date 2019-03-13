IM Norway, Lockheed Martin to establish F-16 sustainment hub in Norway

AIM Norway and Lockheed Martin have signed a historic agreement to jointly establish the world’s first Lockheed Martin-licensed F-16 ‘Falcon Depot’ center for the Royal Norwegian Air Force and other regional F-16 customers.

The facility will be located in Kjeller, Norway, at an existing maintenance, repair and overhaul facility used by the RNoAF.

AIM Norway offers decades of F-16 sustainment knowledge that can benefit F-16 customers across the globe by leveraging AIM’s extensive technical expertise and capabilities. Lockheed Martin, the original equipment manufacturer and design authority of the F-16, is leveraging AIM’s extensive technical expertise and MRO experience to support the Royal Norwegian Air Force, regional customers and the global F-16 fleet.

“Lockheed Martin is extremely proud of our longstanding relationship with AIM Norway and Norway,” said Susan Ouzts, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Program. “This first-of-its-kind Falcon Depot Center reflects the strong global demand for F-16 sustainment services, which is poised to grow as we continue to produce new F-16s and upgrade existing aircraft.”

Lockheed Martin continues to grow its F-16 customer base and sees new F-16 production opportunities totaling more than 400 aircraft. There are approximately 3,000 operational F-16s in service today with 25 countries.

“AIM Norway is extremely proud that Lockheed Martin recognizes our experienced personnel, competence and capabilities. Together we will ensure continued success and readiness for existing and new F-16 operators,” said Ove Haukåssveen, CEO of AIM Norway.

AIM Norway is also expanding its footprint and capabilities in Norway. The F-35 Joint Program Office selected Rygge Air Base, Norway, as an F135 engine MRO&U center. The RNoAF currently has nine F-35s in country and Norway’s F-35 fleet is expected to grow to 52 aircraft.