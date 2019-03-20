Boeing announces trio of leadership moves

Boeing on March 20 announced three leadership moves aimed at further strengthening the company’s global presence and partnerships:

* Marc Allen named senior vice president of Boeing and president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations;

* Sir Michael Arthur named president of Boeing International; and,

* John Slattery announced as president and chief executive officer of the commercial aviation and services joint venture between Boeing and Embraer.

B. Marc Allen, 45, current president of Boeing International, was named senior vice president of Boeing and president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations. Reporting to Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, Allen becomes Boeing’s lead executive responsible for preparing for integration of multiple Embraer group operations with Boeing, and upon the deal’s closing, for delivering on execution, financial performance and growth of the Embraer partnership assets. He will continue to serve as a member of Boeing’s Executive Council. The change is effective April 22.

Boeing and Embraer announced in December 2018 that they had approved the terms for two joint ventures—a commercial aviation partnership and a KC-390 joint venture—and the Brazilian government gave its approval for both in January 2019. Shortly thereafter, Embraer’s board of directors ratified its support for the deal and Embraer’s shareholders approved the deal in February. Boeing will hold an 80 percent ownership stake in the new commercial aircraft and services company, and Embraer will hold the remaining 20 percent. Upon closing, Allen will chair the new company’s board. Embraer will own a 51 percent stake of the KC-390 joint venture, with Boeing owning the remaining 49 percent. Allen will serve as Boeing’s lead representative to the KC-390 joint venture’s board. The closing of the transaction is now subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, which Boeing and Embraer expect to achieve by the end of 2019.

“Marc’s global experience and relationships, deep knowledge of our industry and passion for people make him uniquely qualified to lead the integration of these two iconic companies,” Muilenburg said.

Allen, who joined Boeing in 2007, has served for the last four years as president of Boeing International, leading the company’s global growth strategy and corporate operations. Previously, Allen held numerous leadership positions including president of Boeing Capital Corporation, president of Boeing China, vice president for Global Law Affairs and general counsel to Boeing International. Before Boeing, Allen practiced law in Washington, D.C. and served as a clerk for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Sir Michael Arthur, 68, current president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing U.K. and Ireland, will succeed Allen as president of Boeing International. The change is effective April 22.

As president of Boeing International, Arthur will join the Executive Council—the first non-U.S. citizen to join the group—and report to Muilenburg. Arthur will lead the company’s global strategy and corporate operations outside the U.S., overseeing 18 regional offices in key global markets. Arthur will maintain offices in London and Arlington, Va.

“Sir Michael Arthur is a leading voice on international issues and has been key to helping Boeing become a more global company in recent years,” Muilenburg said. “Leveraging insights and relationships that he’s developed over decades, Sir Michael’s elevation to our senior-most ranks will further accelerate our progress toward becoming not only the leader in aerospace but a global industrial champion.”

Before joining Boeing in 2014, Arthur, who is a British citizen, spent three decades of international government service with the British Diplomatic Service of the Foreign Commonwealth Office, including serving as British ambassador to Germany and British high commissioner to India.

John Slattery, 50, current president and chief executive officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation and executive vice president of Embraer S.A., was announced as president and chief executive officer for the commercial aviation and services joint venture between Boeing and Embraer. The position is subject to formal appointment by the joint venture’s Board of Directors after closing. Once approved, Slattery will report to Allen as the chair of the new company’s board of directors. Slattery will be based in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.

“This joint venture will be one of the most significant partnerships in the commercial aviation industry and John is the right person to lead it,” said Greg Smith, Boeing chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy. “He brings a tremendous customer focus, depth of knowledge and industry respect to the role, combined with a passion for innovation and vision for the future of Brazil’s commercial aviation industry.”

Slattery joined Embraer in 2011 as senior vice president responsible for customer finance, asset and risk management. He was named president and chief executive officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation and executive vice president of Embraer S.A. in 2016. Prior to Embraer, he spent 15 years in executive roles in commercial aviation advisory, leasing and banking organizations.