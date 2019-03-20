Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 20, 2019
 

Boeing announces trio of leadership moves

Boeing on March 20 announced three leadership moves aimed at further strengthening the company’s global presence and partnerships:

* Marc Allen named senior vice president of Boeing and president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations;
* Sir Michael Arthur named president of Boeing International; and,
* John Slattery announced as president and chief executive officer of the commercial aviation and services joint venture between Boeing and Embraer.

Boeing photograph

Marc Allen

B. Marc Allen, 45, current president of Boeing International, was named senior vice president of Boeing and president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations. Reporting to Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, Allen becomes Boeing’s lead executive responsible for preparing for integration of multiple Embraer group operations with Boeing, and upon the deal’s closing, for delivering on execution, financial performance and growth of the Embraer partnership assets. He will continue to serve as a member of Boeing’s Executive Council. The change is effective April 22.

Boeing and Embraer announced in December 2018 that they had approved the terms for two joint ventures—a commercial aviation partnership and a KC-390 joint venture—and the Brazilian government gave its approval for both in January 2019. Shortly thereafter, Embraer’s board of directors ratified its support for the deal and Embraer’s shareholders approved the deal in February. Boeing will hold an 80 percent ownership stake in the new commercial aircraft and services company, and Embraer will hold the remaining 20 percent. Upon closing, Allen will chair the new company’s board. Embraer will own a 51 percent stake of the KC-390 joint venture, with Boeing owning the remaining 49 percent. Allen will serve as Boeing’s lead representative to the KC-390 joint venture’s board. The closing of the transaction is now subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, which Boeing and Embraer expect to achieve by the end of 2019.

Boeing photograph

Sir Michael Arthur

“Marc’s global experience and relationships, deep knowledge of our industry and passion for people make him uniquely qualified to lead the integration of these two iconic companies,” Muilenburg said.

Allen, who joined Boeing in 2007, has served for the last four years as president of Boeing International, leading the company’s global growth strategy and corporate operations. Previously, Allen held numerous leadership positions including president of Boeing Capital Corporation, president of Boeing China, vice president for Global Law Affairs and general counsel to Boeing International. Before Boeing, Allen practiced law in Washington, D.C. and served as a clerk for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Sir Michael Arthur, 68, current president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing U.K. and Ireland, will succeed Allen as president of Boeing International. The change is effective April 22.

As president of Boeing International, Arthur will join the Executive Council—the first non-U.S. citizen to join the group—and report to Muilenburg. Arthur will lead the company’s global strategy and corporate operations outside the U.S., overseeing 18 regional offices in key global markets. Arthur will maintain offices in London and Arlington, Va.

“Sir Michael Arthur is a leading voice on international issues and has been key to helping Boeing become a more global company in recent years,” Muilenburg said. “Leveraging insights and relationships that he’s developed over decades, Sir Michael’s elevation to our senior-most ranks will further accelerate our progress toward becoming not only the leader in aerospace but a global industrial champion.”

Before joining Boeing in 2014, Arthur, who is a British citizen, spent three decades of international government service with the British Diplomatic Service of the Foreign Commonwealth Office, including serving as British ambassador to Germany and British high commissioner to India. 

Boeing photograph

John Slattery

John Slattery, 50, current president and chief executive officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation and executive vice president of Embraer S.A., was announced as president and chief executive officer for the commercial aviation and services joint venture between Boeing and Embraer. The position is subject to formal appointment by the joint venture’s Board of Directors after closing. Once approved, Slattery will report to Allen as the chair of the new company’s board of directors. Slattery will be based in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.  

“This joint venture will be one of the most significant partnerships in the commercial aviation industry and John is the right person to lead it,” said Greg Smith, Boeing chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy. “He brings a tremendous customer focus, depth of knowledge and industry respect to the role, combined with a passion for innovation and vision for the future of Brazil’s commercial aviation industry.”

Slattery joined Embraer in 2011 as senior vice president responsible for customer finance, asset and risk management. He was named president and chief executive officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation and executive vice president of Embraer S.A. in 2016. Prior to Embraer, he spent 15 years in executive roles in commercial aviation advisory, leasing and banking organizations.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • First-ever supersonic shockwave photos, in support of X-59: pages 1 and 4
  • Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded Quality Plant of the Year: page 3
  • USAF TPS grad flies second mission to the International Space Station: page 5
  • Edward’s Combined Test Force conducts first autonomous flight test: page 7
  • North Base runway open for business: page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty: page 9
  • Golden Age of Flight Test – Johnny Armstrong: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 20, 2019

News FBI joining criminal investigation into certification of Boeing 737 MAX – The FBI has joined the criminal investigation into the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX, lending its considerable resources to an inquiry already being conducted by U.S. Department of Transportation agents, according to people familiar with the matter.   Suspected militants detained in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 20, 2019

Congressman pitches Louisiana for Trump’s Space Force locale U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is urging President Donald Trump to consider Louisiana for the future headquarters of Trump’s proposed Space Force. The Republican congressman wrote a letter to the president, suggesting Louisiana was an “ideal location” because of its strong existing relationships with the military and NASA....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space

NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover is put to the test

NASA/JPL-Caltech photograph Technicians working Mars 2020’s System’s Test 1 approach their workstation in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. In a little mo...
 
Full Story »

 