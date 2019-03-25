Aerotech News & Review


Gearing up for Robotics

Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds

David McBride, director of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, Calif., welcomes hundreds of guests to the inaugural FIRST Robotics Competition April 6-7, 2018, in the gymnasium of Eastside High School in Lancaster. FIRST is designed to ignite curiosity and STEM passion in students K-12.

The second annual Aerospace Valley FIRST Robotics Competition will once again be coming to Lancaster, Calif.

The event runs April 4-6 at the Eastside High School. It is free and open to the public.

Thirty-eight teams are registered and that includes seven from local high schools. As well as teams from California, there are entries from Nevada, Turkey, Switzerland and Zimbabwe.

The mission of FIRST ((For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators, by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills, that inspire innovation, and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds

Members of FIRST robotics competition the Friarbots from Anaheim, Calif., pose with their creation before competing at the inaugural FIRST Robotics Competition in the gymnasium of Eastside High School in Lancaster April 2018. Liz Metzger said that she was always interested in the medical field and after working in robotics she is now interested in Bio Medical and building engineering for prosthesis.

Inspiring young people since 1992, FIRST® began with 28 teams in a New Hampshire high-school gym. Today, the four FIRST programs reach more than 400,000 young people annually. The fun they have, the knowledge they gain, and the friendships they make along the way help build self-confidence, nurture creativity, and inspire them to solve the world’s greatest challenges, be strong citizens, and build a brighter future.

An event like this cannot happen with an army of volunteers. There are still volunteer opportunities. For more information on the event or to volunteer, visit https://www.avregional.org.



 

