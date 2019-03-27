Test of nation’s midcourse defense system conducted

A test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was conducted from North Vandenberg March 25 at 10:32 a.m., PDT, by 30th Space Wing officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Col. Bob Reeves, 30th Space Wing vice commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.,, was the launch decision authority.

“Both the 30th Space Wing and the Missile Defense Agency worked hard to get the team ready for today’s launch,” said Reeves. “I am impressed by the professionalism each member of this team embodied.”