Aerotech News & Review


Defense

March 27, 2019
 

Test of nation’s midcourse defense system conducted

A test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was conducted from North Vandenberg March 25 at 10:32 a.m., PDT, by 30th Space Wing officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Air Force photograph

A test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was conducted from North Vandenberg March 25 at 10:32 a.m., PDT, by 30th Space Wing officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Col. Bob Reeves, 30th Space Wing vice commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.,, was the launch decision authority.

“Both the 30th Space Wing and the Missile Defense Agency worked hard to get the team ready for today’s launch,” said Reeves. “I am impressed by the professionalism each member of this team embodied.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • First-ever supersonic shockwave photos, in support of X-59: pages 1 and 4
  • Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded Quality Plant of the Year: page 3
  • USAF TPS grad flies second mission to the International Space Station: page 5
  • Edward’s Combined Test Force conducts first autonomous flight test: page 7
  • North Base runway open for business: page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty: page 9
  • Golden Age of Flight Test – Johnny Armstrong: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 27, 2019

News Capitol Hill tries to deny Pentagon use of $1B for border wall – The Pentagon’s announcement that it would reprogram $1 billion in counterdrug funding to support the border wall was rejected March 26 by the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, setting up a possible fight over which branch of government...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 27, 2019

Venezuela says Russian planes land for military cooperation Russian aircraft arrived in Caracas this weekend as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two allies, a Venezuelan official said March 24. Russian military officials are visiting to discuss equipment maintenance and training, and strategy, the official said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Northrop Grumman system provides direction for defense system test

Air Force photograph A test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was conducted from North Vandenberg March 25 at 10:32 a.m., PDT, by 30th Space Wing officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. N...
 
Full Story »

 