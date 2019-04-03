Headlines – April 3, 2019

News

Air Force again halts KC-46 deliveries after more debris found –

The Air Force has once again halted deliveries of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker from Boeing after more foreign object debris, or FOD, was found in some closed compartments of the aircraft.



NATO chief Stoltenberg meets Trump, discusses German ‘fair share’ –

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington ahead of the alliance’s 70th anniversary. Germany’s contributions have been a point of discussion.



U.S., S. Korea ‘building capability up’ with military exercises, not scaling back, defense chief says –

Joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea last month boosted readiness, the U.S. defense chief said, defending changes aimed at maintaining calm with the North to facilitate nuclear talks.



Turkey’s marriage of F-35, S-400 ‘absolutely unsustainable,’ says EUCOM nominee –

The U.S. general nominated to lead American forces in Europe said April 2 that if Turkey buys the Russian S-400 air defense system, it “should not get” the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter from the United States.





Business

Amidst tensions with Pakistan, India cleared to buy 24 Seahawk helicopters –

As tensions continue to simmer between India and Pakistan, the U.S. has cleared New Delhi’s request to buy 24 new MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters.



U.S. Army needs another year to pick protection system for Stryker –

The U.S. Army plans to take another year to pick an Active Protection System for its Stryker combat vehicle, according to the military deputy to the Army acquisition chief.



We’re not entirely sure what to make of this ‘flying shotgun’ –

Russian state-owned arms designer VKO Almaz-Antey has come up with what could be either the smartest idea on the modern battlefield or the dumbest waste of time — and we’re not entirely sure what to make of it ourselves.



Key Russian missiles ‘damaged en route to China’ –

China is missing key missiles that formed a key part of its strategy to pressure Taiwan. Unfortunately for China these special missiles were involved in an alleged mishap at sea and Russia did not deliver them.



First two F-35As arrive in South Korea –

The first two of 40 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters ordered for the Republic of Korea Air Force arrived at South Korea’s Cheongju Air Base March 29.





Defense

Merging commissary and exchange systems ‘may pose a threat’ to the stores’ future, advocates tell Congress –

A coalition of 27 military and veteran organizations asked leaders of the House and Senate armed services committees for more study and congressional oversight before allowing DoD to merge the commissary and exchange systems.



Military medical malpractice suit stays alive in U.S. Supreme Court –

A court case that challenges the authority of the Feres doctrine in cases of military medical malpractice was not among the 150-plus petitions rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court on April 1.



Pentagon holds out hope of salvaging military sales to Turkey –

The Pentagon has extended a discount to Turkey for U.S.-made Patriot missile defense systems set to expire in March, and offered interim batteries in effort to woo Ankara away from the S-400.



Navy’s plans for unmanned ‘ghost fleet’ remain shrouded in secrecy –

As the Navy advances plans for a 10-ship “ghost fleet,” leaders are assessing how much decision-making power to give large unmanned vessels that can operate without any humans aboard.



Turkish pilots will keep training on F-35s in Arizona, despite possibly being cut from the program –

Turkish pilots will continue training on the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter out at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., even though the Pentagon suspended deliveries of F-35 equipment to Turkey over the country’s acquisition of a Russian missile defense system.



Air Force considers networking, not recapping, aging ISR planes –

Legacy big-wing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance planes like the RC-135 variants could go the same way as the E-8C Joint STARS, which the Air Force is replacing with a network of sensors and satellites instead of a dedicated jet.



Air Force secretary warns: ‘We are too small for what the nation is asking us to do’ –

Outgoing Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told a House congressional panel April 2 that the service’s number of squadrons needs to grow another 25 percent to meet increasing demands around the world.



Ammo for the Marine Corps .50 caliber is getting a whole lot lighter –

One of the first polymer case ammunition rounds for wide production in the Marine Corps will be for its heavy duty machine gun, the venerable M2 .50 caliber Browning Machine Gun.





Veterans

Remains of WWII airman who inspired museum’s exhibit ID’d –

The remains of a New York airman whose trove of 200-plus wartime letters inspired a California museum’s popular World War II exhibit have been identified 75 years after he died in a crash off a Pacific island.



Vet groups say this rule makes troops vulnerable to ‘predatory schools.’ Here’s why –

Veterans groups want to change a rule governing for-profit colleges that some have said can lead to shady recruitment of troops and vets.



House lawmakers ask VA to delay expansion into private sector, citing IT issues –

House lawmakers suggested Tuesday that Department of Veterans Affairs officials postpone a major expansion of veterans’ access to private-sector doctors, following warnings that its information technology system is flawed and could disrupt patient care.