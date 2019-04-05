HT April 5

Aerotech News & Review


U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cobi Wulff graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2017 graduate of Desert Junior/Senior High School, Edwards Air Force Base, California.

U.S. Air Force Airman Darryan A. Finerson-Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Finerson-Williams is the son of Misty Minchello of Lancaster, California.
He is a 2014 graduate of Ball High School, Galveston, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carolina D. Ortega graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ortega is the daughter of Carlos Ortega Moz and Silvia Ortega of Palmdale, California. She is the sister of Shelsea and Carlos Ortega of Palmdale.
The airman is a 2011 graduate of Highland High School, Palmdale. She earned an associate degree in 2018 from Antelope Valley College, Lancaster, California.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jacqueline A. Pena graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Pena is the daughter of Roberto Flores of Highlands, Texas, and sister of Elizabeth Palacio of Palmdale, California.
She is a 2018 graduate of Goose Creek Memorial High School, Baytown, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Elijah N. Grimes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2019 graduate of Opportunities For Learning, Palmdale, Calif.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gavin S. Story graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Story is the son of Colby and Jennifer Story of California City, California.
He is a 2017 graduate of Desert Junior-Senior High School, Edwards Air Force Base, California.

U.S. Air Force Airman Zion Z. Weems graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Weems is the son of Dalaia Bitten of Bakersfield, California.
He is a 2018 graduate of Quartz Hill High School, Lancaster, California.

U.S. Air Force Airman Kaleia N. Ashley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ashley is the daughter of Diane Debarros and Kimberly Kern of Quartz Hill, California.
She is a 2018 graduate of Quartz Hill High School, Quartz Hill.

U.S. Air Force Airman Gabrielle A. Marttinez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2019 graduate of Littlerock High School, Littlerock, Calif.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leaaron M. Santos graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2018 graduate of Desert High School, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amy K. Connell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Connell is the daughter of Thomas J. and Donna L. Wilson of Warner Springs, Calif., sister of Bryan Wilson of Huron, S.D., Brett A. Wilson of Ramona, Calif., and Bryce Wilson of Temecula, Calif. and wife of Adam B. Connell of Mojave, Calif.
She is a 1999 graduate of Highland High School, Palmdale, Calif. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2005 from Brooks Institute Of Photography, Ventura, Calif.

U.S. Air Force Airman Isaiah M. Sikes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sikes is the son of Lenora J. and Thomas L. Sikes of Colorado Springs, Colo., brother of Abraham H. Sikes of Rosamond, Calif., and grandson of Lois Stevens of Rosamond, Calif.
He is a 2018 graduate of Rosamond High School, Rosamond, Calif.



 

