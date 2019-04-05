Warthogs arrives at Balikatan ‘19

Capt. Brian Higgins taxis his A-10 Thunderbolt II at Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 29, 2019, prior to Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder,” representing the partnership between the two countries. The exercise helps maintain a high level of readiness and responsiveness, and it enhances combined military-to-military relations and capabilities. Higgins, a native of Vestal, N.Y., is a pilot with the 25th Fighter Squadron out of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



Staff Sgt. Robert Fair assists multiple A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft on the flight line at Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 29, 2019, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder,” representing the partnership between the two countries. The exercise helps maintain a high level of readiness and responsiveness, and it enhances combined military-to-military relations and capabilities. Fair, a native of Harrisburg, Penn., is a crew chief with the 25th Fighter Squadron out of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.