April 12, 2019
 

Annual Mojave Experimental Fly-In! slated for April 12, 13

The Seventh Annual Mojave Experimental Fly-In! is slated for April 12 and 13.

Friday’s events, running 5-10 p.m., include a build-and-fly compeititon, and indoor RC flying. Registration is $20, and a balsa glider kit (and pizza) is provided.

Saturday at 10 a.m. features a Flour Bomb Competition. Registration is $10 and includes the flour. Later the same day, the MEFI Awards and Lunch will include awards for Best Overall, Best Design, Best Build, Best Effort and Best Test. Fly-in early and show off your skills.

Before flying home, visit the Hansen Hangar for lunch. Transportation the hangar is provided by MASP Vans. The lunch menu, provided by Grills Gone Wild, includes tri-tip, quarter chicken, mashed potatoes, salads, rolls and drinks. The cost for lunch is $20.
 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

News

Headlines – April 12, 2019

News Wreckage of Japanese F-35 found; pilot remains missing – The wreckage of the Japanese F-35 stealth fighter jet that disappeared from radar over the Pacific Ocean during a night training flight was found in the sea on April 10.   Libyan war escalates amid lack of U.S strategy for secret missions in Africa –...
 
News

News Briefs – April 12, 2019

Trump picks Air Force general for Pentagon’s No. 2 spot President Donald Trump is nominating the Air Force general in charge of U.S. Strategic Command to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. John Hyten now serves as commander of the U.S. nuclear forces and has the lead military role for space...
 
Local

Three Virgin Galactic crew presented with Commercial Astronaut Wings

Courtesy photograph Chief Pilot, Dave Mackay, Lead Pilot trainer, Mike ‘Sooch’ Masucci and Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses, presented their astronaut wings by FAA’S Associate Administrator for the Office of Commerc...
 
