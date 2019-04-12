Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 12, 2019
 

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye multi-year procurement contract awarded

Navy photograph

An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye landing on an aircraft carrier.

The U.S. Navy has awarded a multi-year procurement contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. for the purchase of 24 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in full rate production for fiscal years 2019-2023.

This is the second MYP contract awarded to NGSC. The Navy awarded the first in 2014 for the production of 25 E-2D AHE aircraft. Congress later increased the number to 26 aircraft.

“This is a critical element in providing the next generation of world class command and control aircraft to the fleet,” says Capt. Keith Hash, E-2/C-2 Airborne Tactical Data Systems Program Office (PMA-231) program manager. “The use of the MYP contract allows a substantial savings over the use of single-year contracts and helps us fulfill our mission to increase U.S. Naval power at sea by providing our fleet the information they need to accurately plan and win the fight today and tomorrow.”

The savings for MYP II are projected to be $410.6 million (11 percent) over the five years of the contract. The first MYP contract saved $586.6 million, a 13.9 percent savings compared to the cost of five single-year procurement contracts.

Airborne early warning aircraft changed the nature of warfare, and the E-2D AHE is the next generation. It brings revolutionary capabilities to the carrier strike group, including the new and powerful AN/APY-9 radar, which is a two-generational leap in technology.

The E-2/C-2 Airborne Tactical Data System Program Office’s (PMA-231) mission is to develop, acquire and sustain unmatched carrier-based airborne command, control, and logistics aircraft with the E-2C Hawkeye, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 12, 2019

News Wreckage of Japanese F-35 found; pilot remains missing – The wreckage of the Japanese F-35 stealth fighter jet that disappeared from radar over the Pacific Ocean during a night training flight was found in the sea on April 10.   Libyan war escalates amid lack of U.S strategy for secret missions in Africa –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 12, 2019

Trump picks Air Force general for Pentagon’s No. 2 spot President Donald Trump is nominating the Air Force general in charge of U.S. Strategic Command to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. John Hyten now serves as commander of the U.S. nuclear forces and has the lead military role for space...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Three Virgin Galactic crew presented with Commercial Astronaut Wings

Courtesy photograph Chief Pilot, Dave Mackay, Lead Pilot trainer, Mike ‘Sooch’ Masucci and Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses, presented their astronaut wings by FAA’S Associate Administrator for the Office of Commerc...
 
Full Story »

 