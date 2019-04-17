Aerotech News & Review


News

April 17, 2019
 

Headlines – April 17, 2019

News

Army secretary reveals weapons wish list for war with China, Russia –
U.S. Army leaders revealed April 16 that they are briefing top military commanders about new weapons being built specifically for “high-intensity conflict” against China and Russia, in a new effort to assure that they could provide vital firepower for those potential battlefields of the future.
 
Poland, U.S. closing in on deal to build ‘Fort Trump,’ sources say –
Poland is nearing a deal with the U.S. to establish an American military base in the former Communist bloc country, according to people familiar with the matter — an outpost the Poles see as a deterrent to Russian aggression and that the Kremlin would likely consider a provocation.
 
 

Business

Bell V-280 flies with system that can see through aircraft –
Bell’s experimental V-280 Valor tiltrotor, built for a U.S. Army technology demonstration, has flown for the first time with an integrated system that provides the pilots and aircrew a 360-degree view through the skin of the aircraft.
 
Boeing in $14.3bn deal for B-1, B-52 modernization –
Boeing has secured a $14.3 billion contract for upgrade work for U.S. Air Force B-1 and B-52 bombers.
 
Presidential helicopter replacement cost to fall by $230m –
Projected total costs for 23 new Sikorsky VH-92As, aircraft for the Presidential Helicopter Replacement program, have declined $230 million from a previous estimate.
 
Navies, companies push for torpedo-killing torpedoes –
Naval forces worldwide are pushing the idea of anti-torpedo torpedoes, with varying success, aiming to translate the promises of missile defense technology into undersea warfare.
 
Pentagon commercial space choices widen as space unicorns blossom –
A handful of start-up space firms are poised to break out as new “unicorn” firms, following in the footsteps of SpaceX, says a new market analysis by Bryce Space and Technology. OneWeb, Planet and Rocket Lab may have already squeaked over the line, as well as newcomers Mapbox and Kymeta.
 
How oversight issues led to ineligible contract awards –
Federal contracts that are supposed to be set aside for women-owned small businesses may actually be going to contractors that don’t meet those requirements, and the Small Business Administration has been deficient in overseeing such programs, according to a April report from the Government Accountability Office.
 
Raytheon awarded $12.1M for AIM-9X tactical missiles for U.S., allies –
Raytheon has been awarded a $12.1 million contract for AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and 21 allies.
 
Boeing awarded $65M in foreign military sales for small-diameter bombs –
Boeing has been awarded a 10-year $65 million contract to provide small-diameter bombs to 12 foreign nations.
 
 

Defense

The new helmet that SOCOM operators will take into battle –
Special operators will soon sport a new helmet, designed to provide ballistic protection and accommodate the newest hearing protection and head-mounted communications devices.
 
U.S. Army is unimpressed with lightweight munition options for unmanned aircraft –
The U.S. Army is not impressed with lightweight precision munitions offered up by industry for the service’s unmanned aircraft systems, but the Army is continuing to look for smaller weapons that fit the bill.
 
Chinook, JLTV ‘designed for a different conflict’ –
The U.S. Army appears likely to cut more funding from the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program as the service pivots from counterinsurgency to staring down China and Russia.
 
Will Army uncancel CH-47F Chinook upgrade? Sec. Esper, Gen. McConville –
The fate of the CH-47F Chinook — the latest model of the iconic heavy lift helicopter that first saw service in Vietnam — depends on three facts.
 
USS Fitzgerald leaves dry dock nearly two years after fatal collision –
The USS Fitzgerald left dry dock April 17 in Pascagoula, Miss., nearly two years after a collision that killed seven sailors, according to a Navy statement.
 
Navy’s $128 billion nuclear submarine project faces audit –
The Pentagon’s inspector general plans to audit how well the Navy is overseeing development of the propulsion and steering system for its new $128 billion Columbia class of nuclear-armed submarines.
 
A glimpse of deployments to come? Largest bomber rotation since start of Iraq War comes home –
Six B-52 Stratofortresses and more than 450 personnel returned from a short-term deployment to RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom on April 11 — one that allowed it to practice how Air Force units might deploy in the future.
 
U.S. Air Force leaders on space deterrence: ‘At some point, we’ve got to hit back’ –
Deterrence was the watchword among U.S. Air Force leadership during last week’s Space Symposium, and officials stated in strong terms that the United States is prepared to enact a show of force to prove its ability to respond to threats in space.
 
 

Veterans

New VA whistleblower protection office is under investigation for retaliating against whistleblowers –
The Veterans Affairs Department’s watchdog is investigating a new office created by President Trump early in his administration that was designed to protect whistleblowers from reprisal but is now facing allegations of aiding retaliation against them.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – April 17, 2019

U.S. airstrike kills top IS group leader in northern Somalia The U.S. military and a Somali official said April 15 that a U.S. airstrike killed a senior leader of the Islamic State in Somalia group that has led attacks in northern Somalia. The U.S. Africa Command said in statement that it carried out an airstrike...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

The Raiders remembered

Courtesy photograph Lt. Col. Richard Cole, last of the Doolittle Raiders. Last week an airmen died, and with his passing so too comes the end of the journey of 80 men who, during World War II, did more to assure our victory and...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

U.S. Army places $194 million order for small-caliber ammo

Northrop Grumman announced April 16 that its wholly owned subsidiary Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC has received orders totaling $194 million from the U.S. Army for small-caliber ammunition. Orders were placed for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and Cal. 50 cartridges under the company’s supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army...
 
Full Story »

 