April 17, 2019
 

U.S. Army places $194 million order for small-caliber ammo

Northrop Grumman announced April 16 that its wholly owned subsidiary Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC has received orders totaling $194 million from the U.S. Army for small-caliber ammunition. Orders were placed for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and Cal. 50 cartridges under the company’s supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo.

As the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense, the company has produced more than 18 billion rounds of small-caliber ammunition at Lake City since 2000 to support U.S. and allied warfighters around the globe. In recent years, the company has completed several significant investments at the facility in state-of-the-art, high-volume technology that have enhanced employee safety, product quality, environmental stewardship and overall efficiency.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies by providing them with reliable, high-quality ammunition,” said Rick Lavelock, vice president, small caliber systems, Northrop Grumman. “Every member of the Lake City team understands that the ammunition we produce helps defend freedom, and we are humbled by that awesome responsibility.”



 

News

Headlines – April 17, 2019

News Army secretary reveals weapons wish list for war with China, Russia – U.S. Army leaders revealed April 16 that they are briefing top military commanders about new weapons being built specifically for “high-intensity conflict” against China and Russia, in a new effort to assure that they could provide vital firepower for those potential battlefields...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 17, 2019

U.S. airstrike kills top IS group leader in northern Somalia The U.S. military and a Somali official said April 15 that a U.S. airstrike killed a senior leader of the Islamic State in Somalia group that has led attacks in northern Somalia. The U.S. Africa Command said in statement that it carried out an airstrike...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

The Raiders remembered

Courtesy photograph Lt. Col. Richard Cole, last of the Doolittle Raiders. Last week an airmen died, and with his passing so too comes the end of the journey of 80 men who, during World War II, did more to assure our victory and...
 
Full Story »

 