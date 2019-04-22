Headlines – April 22, 2019

News

Prosecutors celebrate victory after ruling in Gallagher war crimes case –

The military judge overseeing the court-martial proceedings for accused SEAL war criminal Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher has ruled that information gleaned from his seized cell phones can be used as evidence by the prosecution.



Russia would be Turkey’s ‘first best choice’ for fighter jets if its F-35 plan flops –

If U.S. officials were to expel Turkey from the multinational group that builds the F-35 Lightning II, Turkish defense officials said they likely would pursue Russian fighter jet technology.



VA privatization latest battleground for congressional rising stars –

A pair of prominent freshman lawmakers offered sharply different views about the future of the Department of Veterans Affairs health care this week, bringing the ongoing debate over fears of department privatization to the next generation of elected leaders.





Business

Inside South Korea’s military wish list, as it seeks greater control over its forces –

When South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the White House this month, U.S. President Donald Trump used the meeting to tout that the Asian nation plans to buy of a large amount of American weapons systems in the years ahead.



Turkish firms see IDEF as chance to pitch locally made systems for export –

Turkey’s most prominent defense and aerospace exhibition is set to showcase several indigenous Turkish systems to foreign buyers.



Leonardo shows interest in taking over drone-maker Piaggio’s engine work –

Italian defense giant Leonardo is ready to take over the engine maintenance work carried out by crisis-hit Piaggio Aerospace, CEO Alessandro Profumo has said.



Bell to offer conventional helicopter for Army FARA Scout –

After months of no-comment, the CEO of Bell Flight’s parent company revealed that Bell will offer a conventional helicopter for the Army’s new scout, the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.



Invisible, essential: Open architecture for Army aircraft –

While sexy photos of revolutionary aircraft naturally get the most attention, one of the most important pieces of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift effort is actually invisible.





Defense

Blue Angels begin the shift to Super Hornets –

As the 2019 Blue Angels delight fans at air shows nationwide this year, two former Blue Angels have been busy laying the groundwork for one of the biggest changes in the team’s nearly 75-year history.



Nevada Assembly against expanding Nellis military training range into refuge –

The Nevada Assembly has gone on record as opposing proposed expansion of the Nellis Air Force Base testing and training range into the Desert National Wildlife Refuge.



All of the Marine M27 rifles are in ? if you’re not a grunt or working with them, you’re not getting one –

The Marine Corps is fielding thousands of its new M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles to grunts across the service and, for now, it’s not buying any more.





Veterans

VA won’t ramp up security after rash of suicides on premises. Here’s why –

In the wake of a troubling trend of veteran suicides and at least one shooting on the premises of Department of Veterans Affairs facilities in recent weeks, VA leaders are preparing for congressional scrutiny and hearings on the matter.





International

Moscow close to finalizing deal to lease Syria’s Tartus port for 49 years –

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met senior Russian officials for talks in Damascus on April 20, with both countries’ state media saying a deal was close to lease out Syria’s Tartus port to Russia.