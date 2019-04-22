Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 22, 2019
 

Lockheed Martin awarded $20 Million for engineering, technical services for Navy’s AN/BLQ-10 system

Navy photograph

AN/BLQ-10 is the electronic warfare support system for U.S. submarines including Virginia, Los Angeles, Ohio and Seawolf classes.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $20 million contract for engineering and technical services for the AN/BLQ-10 Electronic Warfare System Technology Insertion (TI)-20, TI-22 and TI-24.

The AN/BLQ-10 system includes extensive COTS and non-developmental item hardware and software that is cost-effective to meet operational requirements and life-cycle costs. The AN/BLQ-10 system is an open architecture platform to accommodate current and future mission needs and technology upgrades.

“Lockheed Martin is honored to be selected to provide the next generation electronic warfare system for the U.S. Navy,” said Joe Ottaviano, Electronic Warfare program director, Rotary and Mission Systems. “The AN/BLQ-10 system will continue to provide our warfighters with situational awareness and enhanced capabilities that outpace the threat.”

The AN/BLQ-10 submarine electronic warfare system processes radar signals through masts and periscopes to detect threats such as counter detection, collision and target locations. Crews can rapidly analyze and identify critical signals to determine hostile, neutral or friendly situations.

The contract includes the design, development, testing, integration, technology insertion/refreshment and system support of new-construction and in-service submarines.

Lockheed Martin has provided the U.S. Navy with AN/BLQ-10 systems since 2000 and continues to provide modernization kits and spares and integrated submarine subsystems. Work will be performed at the Electronic Warfare Center of Excellence in Syracuse, N.Y., and Manassas, Va. 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 19 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Stratolaunch takes to the skies: story and photos on pages 1, 3 & 4
  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy goes up, boosters come down: pages 5 & 6
  • Vets4Veterans 5K Color Run is coming – time to sign up!: page 7
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 3: page 9
  • AV honors Doolittle Raider, Lt. Col. Richard Cole: page 13
  • Mojave Experimental Fly-In – innovation on display: page 17
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

One fatality as historic plane crashes

One person was killed when an historic Northrop N9MB flying wing crashed on the grounds of a state prison in Norco, Calif., April 22. No one on the ground was reported injured. The aircraft was owned and operated by the Planes ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – April 22, 2019

News Prosecutors celebrate victory after ruling in Gallagher war crimes case – The military judge overseeing the court-martial proceedings for accused SEAL war criminal Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher has ruled that information gleaned from his seized cell phones can be used as evidence by the prosecution.   Russia would be Turkey’s ‘first...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 22, 2019

U.S. gives 3 Black Hawk helicopters to Albania military Albania’s Defense Ministry says the United States has provided three Black Hawk helicopters to bolster its military capacities. A statement April 20 said Defense Minister Olta Xhacka, who is visiting the United States, signed the deal at the New Jersey National Guard. Helicopters are part of...
 
Full Story »

 