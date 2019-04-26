Aerotech News & Review


Headlines – April 26, 2019

Veterans, military families want out of Afghanistan: poll –
Veterans and military families overwhelmingly support plans to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan and similarly favor a complete U.S. military pullout from Syria, according to a new poll from a conservative activist group released April 24.
 
Trump makes new threat to send U.S. troops to Mexican border –
President Donald Trump made a new threat April 24 to send armed soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.
 
How China is replacing America as Asia’s military titan –
Leader Xi Jinping has refashioned the People’s Liberation Army into a force that’s rapidly closing the gap on U.S. firepower – and in some vital areas has surpassed it. American victory over China in a regional war is no longer assured.
 
Prosecutors, NCIS investigator accused of ‘misconduct’ in war crimes case –
A motion filed April 23 in California threatens to derail the entire war crimes case against Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher.
 
National Guard in California, Nevada, Washington state, Oregon, and New Mexico defy Trump’s trans troops ban –
The Nevada, Washington State, and Oregon National Guards will continue to allow transgender people to serve.
 
 

Air Force launches electronic warfare roadmap: EMS ECCT 2.0 –
The Air Force is looking across the enterprise to build a comprehensive map of all electronic warfare capabilities for the second stage of its landmark service-wide probe of how to bolster the Air Force’s EW and cyber warfare capabilities.
 
U.S. Army exploring network needs for future combat vehicles and helos –
At a time when the US Army is moving out with plans to field the next-generation of ground combat vehicles and helicopters, it is also examining what will be required of the network to support these weapons systems.
 
 

It’s getting harder to track U.S. progress in Afghanistan –
It’s getting harder and harder for the public to track the U.S. military’s progress in its 17-year war in Afghanistan, the special inspector general for Afghan reconstruction warned Wednesday ahead of the release of his latest quarterly report.
 
Trump transfers background investigation power to Pentagon –
he Department of Defense will have full responsibility for conducting background investigations of federal employees and contractors, under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump April 24.
 
DOD officials make case for keeping the draft, women included –
The Selective Service System is an “inexpensive insurance policy” against a national emergency and should be modified to include women, a senior Defense Department official implied April 24 during a hearing on the future of draft registration in the U.S.
 
Why U.S. Navy has 10 ships, 130 aircraft and 9,000 personnel in the Mediterranean –
Two deployed aircraft carriers, heading opposite directions, met up in the Mediterranean Sea to do some high-end ops and snap some selfies to commemorate the event.
 
Report: AFRL needs specialized autonomy team to drive progress –
A new Air Force report suggests elevating a cross-cutting Air Force Research Laboratory team to “prioritize and coordinate” the lab’s entire autonomy portfolio at a crucial moment for development in that area.
 
F-35 of ground combat force? That’s what Marines want for light armored vehicle’s replacement –
The Marine Corps has been looking to replace its aging light armored vehicle, which has been the centerpiece of the mobile Marine infantry in recent decades.
 
 

Supreme Court delays final ruing on ‘blue water’ Vietnam veterans benefits –
The Supreme Court this week granted a 30-day extension to Department of Justice officials contemplating an appeal of a lower court ruling in January which extended presumptive benefits to tens of thousands of Navy veterans who have claimed exposure to toxic chemical defoliants during the Vietnam War.



 

