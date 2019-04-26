News Briefs – April 26, 2019

Putin views launch of new submarine to carry nuclear drones

Russian President Vladimir Putin has watched the launch of a new submarine intended to carry prospective underwater nuclear drones — a doomsday weapon capable of causing a devastating tsunami.

During the April 23 visit to a military shipyard in St. Petersburg, Putin viewed the departure of the Belgorod nuclear submarine at the Sevmash plant in Severodvinsk in northwestern Russia via a teleconference.

The navy said the submarine designed to carry Poseidon drones is set to enter service next year.

Poseidon can target coastal areas with a heavy nuclear weapon, causing a devastating tsunami wave. Putin has said its tests have been successful.

He first mentioned the nuclear-powered drone among an array of other new weapons in a state-of-the nation address last year, saying they would render U.S. missile defense systems useless. AP



Defense funds being used for Arizona, New Mexico border wall

The U.S. government is moving forward with plans to use military funds to build border barriers in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security issued waivers to environmental laws last week to build and replace 46 miles of barriers near Columbus, New Mexico, and 11 miles near Yuma, Ariz.

The barriers are being funded by the Department of Defense following President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration in February.

Last month, the federal government announced it had awarded contracts of nearly $1 billion to replace short barriers with tall fences in those areas.

The southern border has seen an influx of immigrants over the last several months and officials say they expect to make up to a million arrests by the end of the year. AP



Northrop Grumman: First quarter earnings snapshot

Northrop Grumman on April 24 Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $863 million.

The Falls Church, Va.,-based company said it had profit of $5.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.59 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.32 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.90 to $19.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $34 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has fallen 18 percent in the last 12 months. AP