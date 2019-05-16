ANG plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base

An F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of the runway at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., March 16.

The crash was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Early reports indicate the pilot ejected and, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, is being medical evaluated. There is no word on the pilot’s condition.

It also appears that those inside the building when the plane crashed are all safe and accounted for.

The 215 Freeway near the base was closed in both directions, along with surface streets in the area.

Some reports state the plane was assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard unit based in Fresno, Calif.

More information will be published as it becomes available.