Marine Corps League honor fallen

The Antelope Valley Young Marines present the colors as the Pledge of Allegiance is spoken during the Marines Corps League candlelight ceremony at Lancaster Cemetery on May 26. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

The evening before Memorial Day, the Marine Corps League presented their 22nd Annual Candlelight Ceremony at the Lancaster Cemetery.

Guests were given a lit candle before the ceremony and then moved to the seating area. The Antelope Valley Young Marines advance the colors, and Chris Chandler, commandant of Antelope Valley Det. 930 welcomed the guests.

The guest speaker was U.S. Army veterans Dennis Anderson who served in the Army from 1972-1975.

During the ceremony, chaplains from Detachment 930, as well as other local veterans’ organizations, read the names of members how have passed since Memorial Day 2018.
 

Dennis Anderson, U.S. Army veteran, spoke on the importance of Memorial Day at the 22nd annual Marine Corps League candlelight ceremony at Lancaster Cemetery on May 26. Anderson also spoke about his son’s time in the Marine Corps during Operation Phantom Fury in 2005. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
A member of Audi Yancey’s family places flowers on the casket in remembrance of their loved on at the 22nd annual Marine Corps League candlelight ceremony at Lancaster Cemetery on May 26. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
Flags were placed on the graves of all service members buried at Lancaster Cemetery in remembrance of Memorial Day. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
Young Marines Staff Sergeant Matta sings the National Anthem during the 22nd annual Marine Corps League candlelight ceremony at Lancaster Cemetery on May 26. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
Dennis Anderson, U.S. Army veteran, and Bob Alvis, U.S. Air Force veteran, were both on hand for the ceremony. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

