Marine Corps League honor fallen

The evening before Memorial Day, the Marine Corps League presented their 22nd Annual Candlelight Ceremony at the Lancaster Cemetery.

Guests were given a lit candle before the ceremony and then moved to the seating area. The Antelope Valley Young Marines advance the colors, and Chris Chandler, commandant of Antelope Valley Det. 930 welcomed the guests.

The guest speaker was U.S. Army veterans Dennis Anderson who served in the Army from 1972-1975.

During the ceremony, chaplains from Detachment 930, as well as other local veterans’ organizations, read the names of members how have passed since Memorial Day 2018.



















