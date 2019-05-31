Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Mirage 2000s, a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, and U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs fly in formation over Southwest Asia, May 21, 2019. This flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships with the QEAF. The B-52H is part of the Bomber Task Force deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region.
Qatari Mirages fly with U.S. B-52H, F-35As
