A CV-22 Osprey assigned to Hurlburt Field, Fla., flies over the flight line June 5, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The V-22 is one of the most versatile aircraft in the Air Force fleet and can reach speeds of more than 350 miles per hour.
V-22 Ospreys from Hurlburt Field, Fl., and Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., line up in preparation for takeoff, June 5, 2019, at Nellis AFB, Nev. The V-22s were at Nellis to participate in the Weapons School Integration which is the capstone for the students to earn the Weapons School patch.
A V-22 Osprey assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., prepares to take off from the flight line June 5, 2019, at Nellis AFB, Nev. Maintainers from both Hurlburt Field, Fla., and Cannon worked together to bring the Ospreys to Nellis for Weapons School Integration.
Maintenance and pilots prepare to deplane a V-22 Osprey, June 5, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Nellis is frequently visited by a multitude of different units and aircraft as it is the home of U.S. Air Force Weapons School, as well as Green Flag and Red Flag exercises.
Maintainers from Hurlburt Field, Fla., and Cannon AFB, N.M., prepare a V-22 Osprey for takeoff, June 5, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Maintenance personnel travel with their aircraft to different bases to ensure the aircraft is ready for operations.
Ospreys visit Nellis
